Spread the love

STK Steakhouse (9 W Kinzie Street), the unequivocal leader in Vibe Dining in Chicago’s trendy River North neighborhood, hosted a tasting experience event on June 21, 2022, to help celebrate the longest day of the year. Guests enjoyed happy hour, brunch bites, signature cocktails, a Bloody Mary bar and the restaurant’s Instagram worthy flaming dessert, The Cloud.



STK entrance

The restaurant is beautiful and modern with a chic lounge that offers contemporary fine dining. STK observes the traditions of a typical steakhouse, along with a nightclub vibe.



Vibe up your brunch

The event was held inside one of STK’s small venue rooms, which was able to accommodate a large crowd, but with very few tables. We were able to squeeze ourselves into a small space at the bar. However, it would have been more comfortable with more tables, or in a larger space.



The pressure is good for you – enjoy the summer solstice

Cinnamon French Toast with whip cream spiked shots

The food and drink menu itself was the highlight of the evening. Delectable samples of the brunch and cocktail menus included Cinnamon French Toast with whip cream spiked shots and berries, Bigeye Tuna Tartare (avocado, taro chips, soy-honey emulsion), Lil’ Brgs (Wagyu beef, special sauce, sesame seed bun) and Hot Chicken and Waffles (buttermilk waffles, fried hot chicken thigh, pickles, coleslaw, maple bbq sauce).



Bigeye Tuna Tartare

Lil’ Brgs

Other offered bites consisted of Truffle Steak and Egg (wagyu flat iron 8oz, fried egg, shaved truffle, crispy potatoes, truffled butter brioche), Oysters on a Half Shell (mignonette, cocktail sauce, lemon) and Lobster and Eggs Benedict (lobster, baby spinach, poached eggs, caviar hollandaise, toasted English muffin).

Hot Chicken and Waffles

Truffle Steak and Egg

My guest especially enjoyed the Bloody Mary Bar. This came with a variety of toppings and additions in order to create the ultimate cocktail. All of the cocktails were fantastic and the bartender was top notch. Although I missed “The Cloud” dessert flaming, I was able to try it after. This was delicious cotton candy and ice cream. Also offered at the event were coupons for drinks and dining, STK Bold BBQ sauce, pens, etc.

Oysters on a Half Shell

Besides the space feeling overcrowded with few tables, we felt more overall direction and signage would have been beneficial when navigating oneself through the room and lines. Due to the large crowd, food samples ran out quickly resulting in a long line and a lengthy wait for surplus. Overall, the top notch food and drink we enjoyed definitely made up for the small event space and disorganized atmosphere.

Photos: Jennifer Lunz

For more information on STK Steakhouse, or to make a reservation, please visit the website.