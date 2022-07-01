Spread the love

Themed treats at Sweet Mandy B’s, Free hot dogs at Remedy, a Psychedelic Dance Party at The Owl, a Ballpark Menu at Graystone and more

aliveOne

2683 N. Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60614 | 773-348-9800 |

Fourth of July Music Trivia at aliveOne

Monday, July 4; open at 7 p.m.

$4 to $7 drink specials; free trivia and pool

After the barbecues, patrons can head to aliveOne on Monday, July 4 at 7 p.m. for Fourth of July specials like $4 Old Style beers and $8 Copernicus cocktails (regularly $11) with Crown Royal, Pimms, simple syrup, lemon juice and ginger beer. At 8 p.m., guests will enjoy free music trivia from Whaddayaknow and free pool all night.

PHOTOS (courtesy of aliveOne)

Fourth of July Patio Hangs at Central Park Bar Monday, July 4; open at 8 p.m.$4 beer specials Chicagoans are invited to enjoy a late night Fourth of July celebration at Avondale’s newest neighborhood bar, Central Park Bar. The bar will open late at 8 p.m. and drink specials for the evening will include $4 Coors Light, $4 High Life and $4 Old Style beers. Party-goers can enjoy their libations while hanging in the 3,500 square foot Backyard Bar complete with covered outdoor bar, bumper pool table, picnic tables, porch swings and fire pit.



PHOTOS (courtesy of Central Park Bar)



CODY’S PUBLIC HOUSE1658 W. Barry Ave. Chicago, IL 60618 | 773-799-8217 | www.codyschicago.com

Fourth of July Cubs Specials & Make-Your-Own Tailgate at Cody’s Friday, July 1 through Sunday, July 3; open at 11 a.m.$4 to $6 drink specials With easy street parking and a quick Uber ride to and from Wrigley Field, Cody’s Public House is the perfect post game stop for the Cubs vs Red Sox games over Fourth of July weekend. Cody’s game day specials will include $4 Old Style tall boy cans, $6 Spiteful Brewing Bleacher Bum Blonde and $6 Cubby Bombs. Guests are invited to “Bring Your Own Meat” (BYOM) and use the grill in Cody’s beer garden to grill up all their game day favorites. Cody’s beer garden also features TVs, darts and bean bags. For reservations, email [email protected].



PHOTOS (courtesy of Cody’s)

EASY BAR 1944 W. Division St. Chicago, IL 60622 | 773-227-4644 | www.easybarchicago.com

Fourth of July Specials at Easy Bar Monday, July 4; open at 8 p.m.Easy Bar will open at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 4. Drink specials will include a festive $8 M’erica Mule along with regular Monday specials like $4 Goose Island, and $8 beer and shot combos. Guests can enjoy drinks throughout the weekend on Easy Bar’s intimate, dog-friendly sidewalk patio with seating for 15 to 20 guests.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Easy Bar)

Easy Bar Mule

ESTELLE’S2013 W. North Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 | 773-782-0450 | www.estelleschicago.com

Independence Day Half-Price Burgers at Estelle’s Monday, July 4; open at 10 p.m.For Chicagoans looking for a casual spot to wind down after the Fourth of July weekend, Estelle’s will open at 10 p.m. on Monday, July 4. Guests can enjoy a late-night barbecue with half-price BYO (build-your-own) burgers all evening.



PHOTOS (courtesy of Estelle’s)

MATCHA CITA 1017 W. Lake St. Chicago, IL 60607 | 312-785-9597 | www.matchacitachi.com

Fourth of July Specials at Matcha Cita Monday, July 4The recently opened Matcha Cita in the West Loop will offer festive specials on Monday, July 4 like the Red, White and Bluetiful matcha drink with vanilla almond milk, collagen, blueberry, and beet powder for $8.95, and a Funfetti Waffle with strawberries, banana, whipped cream and red, white and blue sprinkles for $9.95.



PHOTOS (courtesy of Matcha Cita)

REMEDY1910 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 | 773-698-7715 |www.remedybarchicago.com

Fourth of July FREE Hot Dogs at Remedy Monday, July 4; open at 7 p.m.Remedy will open at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 4 and guests will enjoy FREE hot dogs with DIY condiments, chips and other snacks while supplies last. Patrons can keep the party going until 4 a.m. with refreshing new summer cocktails like the Bug Juice with Sweet Gwendoline Gin, Green Chartreuse, lime juice and a cucumber garnish, and the Peggy’s Convertible #1 with Passoa Passion Fruit Liqueur, coconut cream and lime.



PHOTOS (courtesy of Remedy)

THE GRAYSTONE TAVERN3441 N. Sheffield Ave. Chicago, IL 60657 | 773-666-5450 www.graystonechicago.com

REWIRED PIZZA BAR AND CAFE1100 W. Thorndale Ave. Chicago, IL 60660 | 773-360-1621 | www.rewiredcafe.com

Fourth of July Weekend Cubs Specials at Graystone TavernFriday, July 1 through Sunday, July 3Opens 2 hours before Cubs games$6 to $8 game day specialsChicagoans headed to the Cubs vs Red Sox games over Fourth of July weekend can kick off the holiday and pregame at The Graystone Tavern located just a short block from Wrigley Field. The bar will offer Cubs game day specials like $6 Proper 12 Shots, $8 Miller Lite 22-ounce steins, and a Ballpark Stadium Menuwith game day fare like $6 Ball Park Nachos, $6 Popcorn (butter, cheddar jalapeno, cajun) and $10 Warm Pretzels.For fans that don’t have a ticket to the game, Graystone will broadcast the games on 9 TVs throughout the bar and newly weatherproofed patio that features string lights overhead, six TVs, and games like bags, giant Jenga and giant Connect 4.

PHOTOS (credit: Papergirl PR)

Fourth of July Happy Hour at Rewired Thursday, June 30; Friday, July 1 and Monday, July 4Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar in Edgewater, will be open throughout Fourth of July weekend and offers a spacious 40 seat dog-friendly patio. Guests can kick off the weekend early on Thursday, June 30 with live music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Rewired will also offer happy hour specials on Thursday, June 30; Friday, July 1; and Monday, July 4 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring $3 slices, half-off select apps, $4 house wine (malbec, chardonnay, rosé), $5 drafts, and a beer, shot, slice combo for $10.



PHOTOS (courtesy of Rewired)

SWEET MANDY B’Swww.sweetmandybs.com Lincoln Park: 1208 W. Webster Ave. Chicago, IL 60614 | 773-244-1174Streeterville: 254 E. Ontario St. Chicago, IL 60611 | 312-255-1632

Fourth of July Sweets and Treats at Sweet Mandy B’s Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4$3.30 to $42 bakery itemsTo celebrate Independence Day, Sweet Mandy B’s in Lincoln Park and Streeterville will offer festive treats available from Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4. Guests will enjoy items like Chocolate Iced Brownies ($5.25), Confetti Cookies ($3.30), Sweetie Pie Cookies ($4.50), Iced Sugar Cookies ($3.85), Confetti Rice Krispies ($4.60), Yellow and Chocolate Cake Cupcakes with vanilla frosting ($3.85 each) or a 6″ three layer Red, White and Blue Watercolor Vanilla Cake that’s perfect for a party as it feeds 8-12 guests ($42 with decoration).



PHOTOS (courtesy of Sweet Mandy B’s)