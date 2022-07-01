



Is it possible to update a musical theatre masterpiece and inject it with exciting new choreography and new ideas? Absolutely as proven by the Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY in Chicago for just a few performances. My Fair Lady is the winner of five Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of Musical and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical Revival, and three Drama League Awards including Best Musical Revival. Directed by Bartlett Sher with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, the show premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won six Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.



You’ll sing along, you’ll hum from a glorious score that features beloved tunes such as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” “On the Street Where You Live,” “The Rain in Spain,” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face.”



Shereen Ahmed as Eliza Doolittle is magnificent and sure to be an upcoming leading lady in other Broadway productions. She sings like an angel and has the chops to knock Professor Henry Higgins off his self-proclaimed pedestal. Laird Mackintosh as said Professor does justice to the role with his comedic antics and finally, real emotion. But Kevin Pariseau as Colonel Pickering is outstanding as a real English gentleman. With his large booming voice, Martin Fisher is wonderful as Alfred P. Doolittle, Eliza’s errant father. His “Get Me to the Church on Time” brings the house down!



Choreography by Christopher Gattelli is fresh and new, with exquisite staging by Michael Yeargan that revolve around a trio of sets. Kudos to costume designer Catherine Zuber for costumes that range from simple to sophisticated glamour.



Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY was hailed by The New York Times as “Thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was. A marvelous and transformative revival.” Now playing at Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre only through July 10. Tickets are on sale at www.BroadwayInChicago.com.



For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com or www.myfairladyontour.com