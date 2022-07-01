Spread the love

A talented group of Chicago’s most acclaimed and popular singers are uniting to help the war-ravaged children of Ukraine at a special concert. Joel Barry, Charlene Brooks, Carla Gordon, Beckie Menzie, David Meulemanns, Tom Michael, Jerry Miller, Jan Slavin, and Three For the Road and Friends will perform a free concert at 3 p.m. on July 10 at Congregation Kol Emeth Congregation, 5130 W. Touhy Ave. in Skokie. Serving as Musical Director is Beckie Menzie.

Cabaret Singer and newly-ordained rabbi, Charlene Brooks

Carla Gordon performs at “Songs for Ukraine”

The concert is free, but cash or checks will be accepted to benefit UNICEF USA’s Ukraine Children’s Emergency Fund. To reserve your seat at the concert, email [email protected].

Their cast features noteworthy concert and cabaret singers. Beckie Menzie and Tom Michael have performed at Lincoln Center and most recently at the Martin Theater as part of the Ravinia Festival. David Muelemans is a favorite entertainer in South Florida. Charlene Brooks, is the newly ordained rabbi at Beth Shalom Congregation. Jan Slavin won rave reviews in her appearances at the Skokie Theater, most recently in “Blithe Spirit.” Joel Barry has been a long time Rush Street favorite. Jerry Miller is a beloved entertainer around the greater Chicagoland, and singer/songwriter, Carla Gordon received the Gold Coast Award from The Chicago Cabaret Professionals for excellence in cabaret.

“This talented group of performers wants to DO something for Ukraine and what we do best is sing,” says Carla Gordon, co-producer of Songs for Ukraine with Myrna Petlicki. “Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine…especially the children. Our performers are donating their time and talent to this event—using their gifts to support the youngest victims of this terrible war.”

Proof of vaccination, I.D., and masks will be required.

