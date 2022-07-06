Spread the love

Rooftop Cinema Club (RCC), the ultimate open-air movie experience, has announced a brand-new location in Los Angeles, screening cult favorites, classic flicks and recent releases curated for this cityscape. Located on the 5th floor rooftop of Building 1 at ROW DTLA, Rooftop Cinema Club Arts District sets the scene for an elevated cinema experience with a menu of concessions, a rooftop bar, a new state-of-the-art LED screen and modern Bohemian-style seating options from Article.

This will be Rooftop Cinema Club’s third location in Los Angeles, joining ROW DTLA’s Smorgasburg and growing list of LA’s hottest restaurants, creative offices and independent retail destinations. RCC’s other LA locations are found in downtown and El Segundo.

Always striving to make the hangouts more interactive and picture-perfect, the newest rooftop venue shows off its quintessential Los Angeles location with unobstructed views of the downtown LA skyline. Doors will open 30-60 minutes before the screening time, giving Angelenos time to snap photos and play lawn games pre-show. Four murals rise from the rooftop featuring colorful artwork by local artist Caia Diepenbrock.

At the rooftop bar, a highly curated selection of beer, wine and canned cocktails offer unique finds such as orange wine, Cody Bellinger’s hard seltzer, Salt Point’s canned margaritas, and spirit-free beverages like Dram Apothecary’s lavender and lemon spritz. Classic cinema concessions are offered at RCC’s snack stand and feature fresh popcorn, candy and soft drinks.

In partnership with modern furniture brand Article, Rooftop Cinema Club Arts District presents: Lounging Under the Stars. Enjoy the summer line-up in comfort and style with two new cinema-style seating options: Article’s deep-seated Medan Lounge Chair and cushioned Aeri Lounge Chair. Sleek new lounge areas are also styled with Article outdoor furniture so guests can socialize and enjoy the skyline views prior to the film. For cooler nights, be sure to bring your own blanket to complete the casually-chic city night aesthetic.

Tickets:

Standard tickets range from $20.75 – $27.75 depending on ticket type and time of day. Screenings that start before 4:30 p.m. are family-friendly and after 4:30 p.m. are 18+ only. Anyone under 13 years old must be accompanied by an adult (18+). RCC recommends only bringing children 5-and-up to ensure they are able to tune into the film using the signature one-size wireless headphones.

Students receive a 10% discount with code ArtsDistrictStudent2022 when booking and an active student ID or student schedule is required as proof upon arrival. Tickets are now on sale for the full July program online at https://rooftopcinemaclub.com/los-angeles/venue/arts-district/.

Location and Parking:

777 S. Alameda St., 5th Floor Building 1, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Self-parking is available on-site and the first two hours are free. Additional rates are available at https://rowdtla.com/parking

About Rooftop Cinema Club

The ultimate open-air cinema experience, Rooftop Cinema Club, started as a single rooftop in London’s Shoreditch in 2011 and has expanded globally with two rooftop venues in the UK and eight across the U.S. in Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, Houston, Chicago, and Miami. The theater is known for bringing a social experience to movie showings of famed classics and newer releases accompanied by theater snacks, a full food menu, and specialty cocktails. Named “the masters of al fresco rooftop movie viewing” by Time Out, Rooftop Cinema Club’s locations immerse you in the heart of their respective city for unmatched views of the skyline during afternoon, sunset, and nighttime showings. Rooftop Cinema Club was founded by Gerry Cottle, son of the famous Circus owner of the same name, who took his experience in entertainment with Cirque Du Soleil, Amnesty International, Disney, and Girls Aloud and paired it with his passion for film to create the Rooftop brand.

About ROW DTLA

Located on the edge of the expanding Arts District in Downtown Los Angeles, ROW DTLA is a 30-acre urban enclave made for and by a collective of bold creatives, change-makers, risk-takers, entrepreneurs and forward thinkers. First known as the LA Terminal Market, ROW DTLA was built from 1917 to 1923 along the Southern Pacific Railroad and continues to be a major hub for the distribution of produce across the region. The thirty-acre district and its historic, industrial series of buildings have evolved into a walkable urban environment comprised of a unique and highly curated Collective of award-winning restaurants, boutique retail shops, creative office workspaces, outdoor green spaces, art galleries, event venues, and an abundance of amenities amid nearly two million square feet of space.

(Photos Courtesy Rooftop Cinema Club)