The city of Chicago never fails to impress with its culinary offerings and restaurant scene. Hoyt’s American Tavern Restaurant’s new food and drink menu is a perfect addition to this list, located in the city’s downtown Loop on the ground floor of the Royal Sonesta Hotel. Hoyt’s has reopened after a brief hiatus with an updated cocktail menu and beer flights, perfect for sipping on their patio and taking in the Chicago River views this summer. Hoyt’s features modern tavern fare while focusing on seasonal, market fresh and healthy offerings, while also emphasizing the restaurant’s creative approaches to traditional comfort foods.

Hoyt’s interior (photo: sonesta.com)

Hoyt’s is open for brunch, lunch, and dinner. The American menu comes with options both for sharing or indulging in your own favorite dishes. With a variety of vegetarian options, there’s something for the whole group. Current menu includes offerings such as Ellsworth cooperative creamery white Cheddar cheese curds, smoky bacon ketchup) and Pretzel (5 Rabbits Brewery Xicago Pilsner and Brie Fondue, Green Peppercorns) to larger entrees like Share a charcuterie board and cocktail with friends for a post-work happy hour, or settle in with the family for a decadent brunch, light lunch, or hearty dinner.

The restaurant offers a brand new cocktail menu featuring unique, summer-inspired libations such as the Good Vibrations (CBD Infused, St. Germain, FEW American Gin, Strawberry, Lavender Bitters), In The City (Blood Orange, Aperol, Lillet Blanc, Champagne), or Spirit In The Sky (Circle City Kombucha, Dry Gin, Dry Vermouth, Apricot Liqueur, Lemon, Cane Sugar). A selection of mocktails are offered as well, such as Chili Lime Pineapple (Seedlip Spice 94, Club Soda, Chile de Arbol) or the Ginger Rooibos Shandy (Lime, Orange, Mango, Sparkling Botanicals).

Brunch cocktails: Mimosa and Good Vibrations

There is also an updated draft beer menu featuring both national and Illinois based breweries, with an emphasis on unique offerings from the local area. New summer beer flights include Around the Loop, allowing guests to taste all 10 of the bar’s tap handles, and the Chicago Flight, featuring 3 local breweries of the bartender’s choice.

Hoyt’s went above and beyond for my guest and me when we visited for brunch. Great service, great attention to detail, great drinks and food-how can you ask for more?

Roasted garlic hummus

We were seated outside on the patio by the Chicago River, which was perfect for a beautiful Chicago summer day, shaded by huge umbrellas that kept us protected from the sun.



Roasted beet and burrata salad

Hoyt’s had inquired in advance of our dietary needs, which we thought was a wonderful gesture. The restaurant put together a delicious tasting menu of its current vegetarian options. We started with mimosas and a refreshing, fruity CBD infused cocktail called Good Vibrations (Germain, FEW American Gin, strawberry, lavender bitter).

Tabouleh and edamame salad

We indulged with a 6 course tasting menu. We sampled roasted garlic hummus that came with crunchy, roasted chickpeas, grilled pita and pickled vegetables, was full of amazing flavors and textures.



Mini veggie burger sliders

After the hummus, we were served a golden and red roasted beet salad (burrata, slivered almonds, sea salt, pepper) that was too gorgeous to eat. The delicate, creamy burrata cheese and flavors of the beets melded together beautifully. Another delicious starter was the tabouleh and edamame salad with quinoa, nicely seasoned and topped with colorful spiraled vegetables.



Pesto orecchiette

While we were slowly becoming filled to the brim, even more tastings came to our table. We ate vegetarian versions of Hoyt’s mini burger sliders, which were very satisfying, topped with cheddar cheese and mini pickles, and creamy pesto orecchiette with broccolini and roasted cherry tomatoes. To top everything off, we cooled off with a lovely, dry rose popsicle.



Rose popsicle

I highly recommend Hoyt’s for a meal for any occasion. You will be spoiled with amazing service and the new menu. Trust me-you will leave extremely satisfied.

Photos: Jennifer Lunz unless otherwise specified.

More more information on Hoyt’s, or to make a reservation, visit the hotel website or call 312-346-9870.

Current Hours

Mondays and Tuesdays: 6:30am to 11am

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 6:30am to 11pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 6:30am to 12am

Sundays: 6:30am to 2pm