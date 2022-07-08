Spread the love

ABRACADABRA….When you think of the word “MAGIC” do images of rabbits jumping out of hats, card tricks, levitation and more come to mind? The question we always have is how did the magician achieve such a feat? Did that actually happen or was it an illusion? Can we do it ourselves? We may never know the answers to how these magic tricks work.



If you are a fan of MAGIC as much as we are, you need to check out the show “Chamber Magic” hosted by Magician Steve Cohen at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel (455 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022). This magic show is not your typical smoke and mirrors show with bunnies jumping out of hats or performers being cut in half. There are no fancy laser lights, it’s the exact opposite of the traditional magic show! The performance is in an intimate space and Cohen uses everyday objects like teapots, rings, playing cards and more to perform fascinating never-before-seen tricks! The show features conjuring, mind-reading, sleight of hand and an astonishing trick called Think-A-Drink. Cohen baffles his guests with close-up magic as he recreates parlor entertainment that characterized Manhattan in the early 20th century. His shows are very interactive where everyone in the audience gets an excellent view and are asked to participate in one of his many incredible tricks during this 2-hour performance! During one of his unique magic tricks, he linked the wedding rings of a few of the audience members together! It was incredible and left the audience stunned! You won’t believe your eyes and question whether what you just saw was an illusion or if it really happened!





Steve Cohen grew up with magic. In fact, his Great Uncle Nat Zuckerman is a magician, so it runs in the family. He began practicing magic early, starting at the age of six. He performed his first gig at the age of 10 and at the slightly-more-mature age of 13, attended Tannen’s Magic Camp alongside fellow campers David Blaine and Adrien Brody. It wasn’t until he graduated from Cornell University however, that Cohen knew he was meant to make a career out of magic. Steve Cohen has delighted and mystified audiences all over the world. His audiences, totaling over 500,000 guests from all over the world, include a who’s-who of celebrities, royalty and other notables. Cohen has been featured on The Late Show with David Letterman in publications such as Variety, Forbes and The New York Times. As a testimony to his success, October 6, 2017, was officially proclaimed “Chamber Magic Day” by the city’s mayor, Bill de Blasio. He has also taken magic to The White House at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner afterparty, a private show held by Warren Buffett in Omaha, Nebraska and inspiring audience members such as David Copperfield, Teller from Penn and Teller, Stephen Sondheim and Barry Diller!



“Chamber Magic” is one magical show you will never forget! It is perfect for families, date night or for a fun night out with friends. The show is held in a stunning ballroom at the luxurious Lotte New York Palace Hotel (455 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022). For more information and tickets visit Chambermagic.com

Photos are courtesy of “Chamber Magic”