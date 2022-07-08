Spread the love

Film director Michelle Danner has launched production on “Miranda’s Victim,” a never-before-told true story written by George Kolber starring an award-winning cast. “Miranda’s Victim” follows the riveting story of young Trish in 1963, who is kidnapped and brutally raped by Ernesto Miranda. Committed to putting her assailant in prison, Trish’s life is destroyed by America’s legal system as she triggers a law that transforms the Nation.

Production Still



“The first time I read George Kolber’s riveting script and learned about Trish’s experience, it moved and inspired me. “Miranda’s Victim” puts us at the intersection between a brutal rape case and a national movement for civil liberties,” Michelle Danner said.

Pinal Courthouse



The film follows on the heels of Danner’s latest success, “The Runner,” an action thriller about a troubled teen forced by police to go undercover to expose a dangerous drug kingpin. It stars Edouard Philipponnat, Cameron Douglas, Elisabeth Röhm, Eric Balfour and Nadji Jeter and is set for release in 2022 after a successful Festival run with numerous awards all around the world.



“Miranda’s Victim” is Danner’s seventh directorial project to date. Her first, 2006’s “How to Go Out on a Date in Queens,” starred Jason Alexander, Ron Perlman and Enrique Murciano. She also helmed the psychological Horror Thriller “Hello

Herman” starring Norman Reedus in 2012 and the comedy “The Bandit Hound” in 2016 with Judd Nelson, Lou Ferrigno, Catherine Bell and Joe Flannigan. A legendary acting teacher and co-founder of the Edgemar Center for the Arts and the Los Angeles Acting Conservatory, Danner’s list of students has included Christian Slater, Salma Hayek, Gerard Butler, Seth MacFarlane, Penelope Cruz, Chris Rock,

Gabrielle Union and Zooey Deschanel.



Cast

Oscar-nominee Abigail Breslin CAA Layne Murrow, Emmy-nominee Ryan Phillippe Representation: Gersh Nick Collins, Luke Wilson Representation: WME Elan Ruspoli, Golden Globe Nominee Mireille Enos Representation: CAA Layne Murrow, Emily VanCamp Representation: UTA Scott Schachter SAG-award Nominee Enrique Murciano Representation: Gersh Nick Collins, Sebastian Quinn Representation:

Industry Entertainment David Alan White, Josh Bowman Representation: Gersh Steven Gersh, SAG-award Nominee Brent Sexton Representation: Michael Greene with Kyle MacLachlan Representation: UTA Theresa Peters, with Oscar Nominee Andy Garcia Representation: CAA Ben Day and Oscar WInner Donald Sutherland Representation: CAA Ben Day