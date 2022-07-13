Spread the love

Writer’s Theatre concludes its 2022/2022 season with the world premiere musical event, Pearl’s Rollin‘ with the Blues: A Night with Felicia P. Fields (June 23-July 24).



Felicia P. Fields

Singing the Blues is what Tony Award nominee Felicia P. Fields was born to do, and she can’t wait to be back in front of a crowd with her band. This world premiere musical event—created by Fields and Ron OJ Parson, who collaborated on WT’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom—honors and celebrates the great Blues artists of the past, including Big Mama Thornton, Son House, Howlin’ Wolf and more! Grab your drink, take your seat and enjoy the riffs, rhythms and rapport of a star performer and her seasoned band of musicians as they do what they do best: swap stories, belt the Blues and put on one helluva show!

Chic Street Man

The amazing cast features Felicia P. Fields and her live band: Chic Street Man (Music Director/Guitar), Ricardo Jimenez (Horn & Harp), Frank Menzies (Keyboard), Harold Morrison (Drums), and Julie Poncé (Bass).

This production provides you with a great evening of entertainment, music, singing, comedy and much more! Supported by an extremely talented backup band and performers, Fields performs a wonderful list of famous, classic blues songs from some of the greatest artists out there, past and present.



The venue is designed like a blues guitar and pearl clamshell

The blues band is its own star (besides the amazing Felicia P. Fields herself), made up of incredible performers who have amazing skill and musical chemistry on stage. Each performer is highlighted (and much deserved) with a soulful solo through the show.

Ms. Fields carries the show with her stage presence, voice and amazing larger than life persona, while the band delivers top notch performances. She also possesses a great sense of humor and has the crowd laughing, while also engaging the audience and band members in witty conversation and jokes (“you can sit back and let your hair down, or you can take your hair off!). Chic Street Man has some solo numbers as well, which are a nice break from the overall blues themed musical revue list.



Felicia P. Fields

Honorable mentions for the production go to the venue, stage, sound and set design. The theatre is chic and classy. The stage is beautifully designed to look like a blue guitar and pearl clamshell.

Fielica P. Fields and company promises a special evening of entertainment, music, singing, comedy and much more. So, come and enjoy the show – you can choose whether to let your hair down or take your hair off!

Photos: Matthew Brosilow

Dates: June 23, 2022 – Sunday, July 24, 2022

Schedule:

Wednesdays: 3:00pm and 7:30pm

Thursdays: 7:30pm

Fridays: 7:30pm

Saturdays: 3:00pm (no 3pm performance July 2) and 7:30pm

Sundays: 2:00pm and 6:00pm (no performances July 3)

Location:

The Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre

325 Tudor Court, Glencoe

Prices:

Prices for all performances range from $35-$9

Purchase early for best prices

Box Office: The Box Office is located at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe; 847-242-6000. You can also visit the website.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

Tony nominee (The Color Purple) Felicia P. Fields is returning to Writers Theatre after appearing in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, also directed by Ron OJ Parson. Audience members frequently commented that they longed for Felicia to sing more in Ma Rainey, which inspired the creation of this production.

Felicia P. Fields and Chic Street Man performed across the country together in It Ain’t Nothin’ But the Blues, seen locally at Northlight Theatre.

Ron OJ Parson is enjoying a string of successful productions. His recent acclaimed work includes Court Theatre’s Two Trains Running and Relentless with TimeLine Theatre Company (also remounted at Goodman Theatre).

COVID SAFETY POLICIES

Writers Theatre requires all seated patrons to wear a mask during performances. If you attend without a mask, Writers Theatre will provide one for you. Masks are optional but strongly recommended in non-theatre spaces throughout the WT building, including the lobby and restrooms.