Spread the love

There are only a few days left to attend The Goodman Theater’s world premiere of the new musical, Life After! This is a production you do not want to miss before it heads to Broadway!

Paul Alexander Nolan (Frank) and Samantha Williams (Alice)

The premise focuses on the famous author, Frank Carter, who writes self-help books, his family, and the aftermath when he tragically never comes home one night, having died in a car crash. But his 16-year-old daughter, Alice, finds cold comfort in his positivity platitudes, faced with a journey of coming of age as she faces grief for the first time, while struggling to find answers to unanswered questions. As she puzzles out the events of the day that changed her family forever, Alice’s relentless search for the facts reveals a more complicated truth.

(L) Bryonha Marie Parham (Beth) and Ensemble on staircase

The brilliant, talented cast includes Samantha Williams (Alice), Ashley Perez Flanagan (Fury), Lauryn Hobbs (Fury), Paul Alexander Nolan (Frank), Bryonha Marie Parham (Beth), Lucy Panush (Hannah), Jen Sese (Ms. Hopkinson), Skyler Volpe (Kate) and Chelsea Williams (Fury).

Samantha Williams (Alice) and Skyler Volpe (Kate)

The story adds events that are both bittersweet and humorous, while telling the story of a teenage girl experiencing grief for the first time, as well as how to process these feelings while also living life.

Lucy Panush (Hannah) and Samantha Williams (Alice)

Every aspect of the production – the cast, the music and lyrics, set and stage design and costumes, is wonderful. The performers give strong, heartfelt and believable portrayals of their characters. Williams is a strong, passionate tour de force as Alice. Parham (her mom, Beth) and Volpe (as her sister, Kate) portray powerfully impressive personalities as Alice’s mom and sister.

Bryonha Marie Parham (Beth)

The three furies (Flanagan, Hobbs and Williams), who are musical examples of the thoughts that are going on in Alice’s head, are a fantastic, musical support trio for Alice, as she tries to solve the mystery surrounding her father Frank’s death. Also worth praising is Panush (Hannah) as Alice’s best friend, who brings moments of comic relief to the musical’s often sad and intense theme.

Lucy Panush (Hannah – center) and ensemble

This show’s run is almost over-do not miss it. Life After is a modern, yet timeless story that communicates to everyone the universal theme of loss, grief, family, friendship and life.

Photos: Jeremy Daniel

To purchase tickets or to get krowindoemarion on Life After, please visit the Goodman Theater website.

June 11 – July 17, 2022 in Goodman’s Albert Theatre

*Streaming on-demand July 15 – 31

Around 1 hours and 35 minutes with no intermission

Life After is suggested for ages 10 and up. It addresses themes of death and grief; audience members, parents and guardians should assess their own experience with these topics when planning to attend the show. For more information contact the box office at 312.443.3800