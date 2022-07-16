Spread the love

Portrait of a Woman at her Toilet, 1512-15 (oil on canvas) by Titian (Tiziano Vecellio) (c.1488-1576)

Fever, the company that brought you Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel and Without Limits The Art of Bansky experience now brings Paris to Oakbrook in an innovative unique production of the Louvre’s finest collections. Their curator has chosen over 70 of the Louvre’s famous, timeless masterpieces to give you a once-in-a-lifetime encounter. The unique, innovative, interactive presentations reinterpret the art to create a cutting-edge way to experience and respond to artistic displays.

Hellenistic, Nike of Samothrace, c.190 BCE, marble

Oftentimes people speak of regrets they have had in life. I tend to think the opposite. I am so blessed in my life and have no desire for my life to have turned out differently. Regrets, not really. But then I realized that I am disappointed perhaps regretful, not having the time to see the Louvre’s artwork the first and so far the only time I visited Paris. When the invitation came to visit premier masterpieces from the world’s most visited museum in Oakbrook, I was reminded that I told myself that I would be back to Paris soon and we did not have time to do everything. An evening cruise along the Seine, French dining, shopping along the Champs d’Elysee, and being enthralled by Versailles was enough. Well, unfortunately, I have not been back since so I am thrilled by the opportunity to stroll leisurely among the Louvre’s most lavish reproduced collections.

Peter Paul Rubens, Marie de Medici arrives in Marseille 1622-1625, oil on cancas

I have not been to see the interactive Monet, Van Gogh, or Frieda Kahlo exhibits. When I suggest these excursions to my artist friends they roll their eyes in dismay. O.K. I get it. This may be to them a counterfeit novelty, but for me, it is a highly entertaining educational technical marvel. I loved wandering casually along the exhibits which were carefully curated to create interest for all art and history lovers of every age. I noticed that the art objects seemed to delight the young children in attendance. This is a 360° enchanting walk through art history. Who would not be delighted? Helpful information is posted near each presentation. It clearly informs you of the artist, style, and other interesting details. It was a delight to overhear parents explaining the art and history of the most important art in the world to their young children. I feel this is the best way to introduce children to art history. It sure seemed to pique their interest and hold their attention.

Portrait of Mariana of Austria by

Diego Velazquez, 1652-53

On July 14th we were able to glimpse a sneak peek of the Louvre Fantastique Exhibition before its opening to the public on July 15. It is a magical reimagining of the historical priceless masterpieces coming to life through projection mapping, augmented reality, and hands-on interactive features. You can watch paintings where storm clouds gather, lightning strikes, birds fly, trees lose their leaves, and you become a silhouetted shadow crossing pastoral lands. It is a lovely way to see art in a relaxed environment with a complimentary beautiful musical background. Although this evening there were a few glitches in the exhibition: Mona Lisa’s loop kept leaving her upside down and some of the art was not lit effectively. Connor, in charge of production for Fever, assured us that these inconveniences would be rectified by Friday’s grand opening. Connor was also a gracious host and guide to the exhibition answering our barrage of questions with expertise and eagerness.

Portrait of Louis XIV in Coronation Robes painted1701 by the French painter Hyacinthe Rigaud

To enjoy this life-size, up-close, never-before-seen, premier perspective of a priceless collection please purchase your tickets on the Fever App, available on Google Play and Apple Store, or on the Fever website. General Information: July 2022 Opening hours: Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays: 10:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m. Open during Labor Day. Location: 2120 Oakbrook Center, Oakbrook, Illinois 60523 adjacent to LA Fitness and the AMC Theaters. Duration 90 minutes. All ages are welcome. It is handicapped-accessible. For further information: contact: Louvre Fantastique.

Portrait of Mariana Waldstein by Francisco Goya y Lucientes oil on canvas 1810

Photos: Courtesy of Fever and Heron Agency