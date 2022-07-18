Spread the love

My guest and I were among the fortunate people who attended opening night of “Dear Jack, Dear Louise” presented by Northlight Theatre at 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie. The production runs until August 7, 2022. This is a wonderful, heartwarming, and uplifting story, and it is very funny.

Although it takes place during WWII, it is very relatable in our time. The play was written and arrangements for the production were made before the pandemic arrived. However, it is even more relevant now given the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, constant mass shootings, and so on.

Written by Ken Ludwig about his parents and beautifully directed by Jessica Fisch, the story comes to life with pathos and energy. As Casey Hoekstra (Jack) and Sarah Price (Louise) interact, the story of two people attempting to deal with the stresses of a terrible war while moving through their lives is captivating. Everything about the action feels so right- the costumes which were subtly there, the music which was right on, the choreography as Jack and Louise move across the stage and the sound and light effects set a tone that moved me into that time and space.

Although it is the letters that drive the story, it is Casey Hoekstra (Jack) and Sarah Price (Louise) who make it believable. The letters begin formally begun by U.S. Army Captain Jack Ludwig writes the first letter to Louise Rabiner. The letters were family lore as Ken Ludwig grew up but the actual letters were destroyed. Through the letters of Jack, an army surgeon and Louise, an actress and dancer performing across the country, the War is front and center constantly keeping this couple from meeting in person. Sound familiar?

Northlight Theatre aspires to promote change of perspective and encourage compassion by exploring the depth of our humanity across a bold spectrum of theatrical experiences, reflecting our community to the world and the world to our community. This selection is right in line with Northlight’s goals.

Founded in 1974, the organization has mounted over 220 productions, including more than 40 world premieres. Northlight has earned 208 Joseph Jefferson Award nominations and 36 Awards, as well as ten Edgerton Foundation for New Play Awards. As one of the area’s premier theatre companies, Northlight is a regional magnet for critical and professional acclaim, as well as talent of the highest quality.

The creative team includes Yeaji Kim (Scenic Design), Izumi Inaba (Costume Design), Jackie Fox (Lighting Design),Eric Backus (Sound Design), and Lonnae Hickman (Props). The production stage manager is Rita Vreeland.

Tuesdays:7:30pm (July 12 and August 26 only)

Wednesdays:1:00pm and 7:30pm

Thursdays: 7:30pm

Fridays:8:00pm

Saturdays:2:30pm (except July 9) and 8:00pm

Sundays:2:30pm; and 7:00pm( July 10 and 24 only)

A Touch Tour. Open Captioning and Audio Described performance will be held on Saturday, July 30at 2:30pm.A Relaxed performance for individuals with sensory sensitivity will be held Sunday, July 24 at 7:00 pm

Northlight Theatre is located at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie

Previews:$30-$61Regular run:$30-$89Student tickets are $15, any performance (subject to availability)

The Box Office is located at 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie.847.673.6300; northlight.orgUp-to-date Covid-19 related policies can be found at northlight.org/health-safety.