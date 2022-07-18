Spread the love

MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL PREVIEW

July 18, 2022

San Francisco, California – BroadwaySF

“Welcome to the Moulin Rouge!” I am so excited to tell you about Moulin Rouge The Musical, the Tony Award®-winning, Best Musical, will play the Orpheum Theatre (1192 Market Street, San Francisco) from September 7 – November 6, 2022. I’ll be there opening night and you can expect my Review here in Splash Magazine, along with special surprise interviews exclusive to Splash Magazines.

Austin Durant as Harold Zidler

I will be intrigued to see what the audience responds to the most. Will it be the romance of the Story and Characters, or the glitz and grandeur of the Moulin Rouge itself. Maybe it will be the vibrance and energy of new music. For those of us who cannot make it to see a Broadway show, the Broadway Tour is an incredible opportunity to see quality live Broadway performances locally, at reasonable prices. Ticket info here, and don’t miss the Marquee Lounge.

As part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Bill Damaschke, the show stars Broadway veterans in the lead roles, Courtney Reed as Satine, ‘The Sparkling Diamond,’ and Conor Ryan as Christian. Austin Durant plays cabaret owner Harold Zidler, and our fabulous narrator throughout.

Courtney Reed as Satine Conor Ryan as Christian and Courtney Reed as Satine

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Luhrmann’s film, Moulin Rouge, was released by 20th Century Fox, and premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture.

Conor Reed as Christian and Courtney Reed as Satine

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love. Winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical the Tour is directed by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers. With a book by Tony Award-winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award-winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award-winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.

David Harris as The Duke of Monroth

The Moulin Rouge of Paris, managed by Jean-Jacques Clerico (CEO), is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and international artists stepped out into the limelight. Today, the Moulin Rouge and its 60 artists present the Féerie Revue Show: two hours of amazement between cabaret and music hall styles where dance scenes and surprise acts intersperse – without forgetting the Moulin Rouge’s most emblematic dance, the French Cancan! Since its creation, the Moulin Rouge of Paris has always been an invitation to live and share all the emotions and effervescence of a unique party extravaganza.

Michelle Sessoms and Jennifer Wolfe

Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.

Moulin Cast – North American Tour

I’ve had a personal passion for Moulin Rouge since I saw it my first time on stage. I am excited about all the creative prospects. The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Gabe Martinez as Santiago and Libby Lloyd as Nini

BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, is the preeminent theater entertainment company in the Bay Area, bringing live theatrical experiences to the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres in San Francisco. BroadwaySF presents current hits fresh from Broadway, original Broadway cast productions, pre-Broadway premieres and one-of-a-kind events that are at the forefront of the national theater scene. I urge folks to be aware when parking in San Francisco, and not to leave any valuables in your car. There are nearby parking garages, and if you are staying at a San Francisco hotel, a car service will be your best mode of transportation in the City.

Connect with BroadwaySF: broadwaysf.com , facebook.com/BroadwaySF , twitter.com/broadwaysf , instagram.com/broadwaysf , youtube.com/broadwaysf

Moulin Rouge will head to Segerstrom Hall, in Southern California, upon completion of the San Francisco Run. Check the Moulin Rouge website for all ticketing availability, pricing, and information

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy for Murphymade. See more amazing Broadway and Theater photos on Instagram – Matthew Murphy | Theater and Dance Photographer | Headshot Photographer | NYC *Photos provided by and used with permission, by BroadwaySF Media

Connect with Greg Autry

Instagram @gregautryphoto,

Facebook Facebook.com/GregAutryPhoto