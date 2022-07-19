Spread the love

Level up from regular karting to Ice Karting this winter as you drift and glide your way around the ice track! Ice Karting is coming to Fifth Third Arena (Chicago Blackhawks Community Ice Arena) from July 22nd – 24th, 2022.

Ice Karting

Experience the thrill of ice driving during an exhilarating kart session, an experience out of this world! Ice Karting is the perfect way to have some high speed competitive fun. Test yourself and practice driving around the ice rink whilst learning to navigate around the track. Our expert team will be on hand to give you some tips on how to glide at speed and drift through turns.

Go Karting on Ice

The rink will be lit up with some special effects lighting and the music is turned up to get you in the mood for some winter themed fun! Sideline entertainment will include winter-themed games and activities such as curling, hockey puck shooting and ice luges, as well as a bar so you’ll be entertained even when you’re not in the kart.

Have fun on the Ice Karts

Tickets are available now from just $55pp, so whether you’re a regular go- karting enthusiast or a newbie looking for some fun, it will definitely be worth switching things up and testing your skills on a new surface.

Riders must be 14 years and older and weigh less than 225 pounds.

Photos: hiddenmedianetwork.com

For more information or to buy tickets, please visit this link.