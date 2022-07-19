Spread the love

The name tells the story, Islands is the restaurant that has the island vibe in every possible way. Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks is celebrating 40 years of bringing great food along with that laid back and island setting that takes you to the beach with every visit. Just enjoying everything about Islands is almost enough, but they decided to make this a true celebration and an anniversary party you won’t want to miss.

Beach Cruiser Giveaway

Nothing say beach like a beach cruiser and Islands is giving away two bikes per Island’s location. Raffle tickets will be available in-store only, and winners will be announced on August 30th! Guests can find their closest Islands location here to enter for a chance to win a beach cruiser. No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or win – the official rules for the giveaway are available here. In addition to their beach cruiser giveaway, Islands team members will be wearing throwback uniforms all summer and the fan-favorite, Islands Heat Wave Burger is back on the menu for a limited time. They’ve also brought back their Watermelon Margarita! Make sure to enter the three giveaways and test your Islands Restaurants’ knowledge with their 40th Anniversary trivia coasters that will be available at every table. Finally, on July 21st, the Islands Heat Wave Burger will be available at a special price of $4.40 for the first 100 guests per Islands location. Guests will be invited to sign up for the free Islands rewards club to enjoy the offer.

One of the highlights of the 40th Anniversary celebration is that Islands brought back their Fresh Watermelon Margarita. This is the end all, when it comes to this classic cocktail as it is perfectly balanced, slightly sweet with a hint of lime juice and Sauza Hacienda Silver Tequila that really packs a punch, but it is the fresh watermelon that really shines through and makes this a refreshingly, unique cocktail. Islands also paired with Karl Strauss to produce a sunny blonde ale that you are only going to find at Islands. A great summertime beer that pairs perfectly with any beer on the menu.

Heat Wave Burger

Islands is known for their burgers and you can’t go wrong with any selection and running the gamut of trying to make your way through each one is a great reason to keep coming back to Islands. But of course they had to bring out something special for this occasion and they certainly did that by adding the Heat Wave Burger to the menu. Don’t worry if you don’t like spicy, the Heat portion of the burger is more flavorful than hot as you are introduced to a combination of green chilies and spicy mayo that brings this amazing burger to life.

Tempura Green Beans

The Islands menu is far more diverse than just unique burger after unique burger, they have something for everyone. If they are not specifically known for their tortilla soup, Islands should be. You can search far and wide and not find a better version as the ingredient are plentiful and you are getting chicken, avocado and vegetables in every flavorful bite you take. Islands does live up to their name with many Hawaiian flavors throughout the menu, such as Kalua pork or fish tacos, the Toucan sandwich which combines pineapple, teriyaki sauce and swiss cheese to along with a grilled chicken breast. What you are going to find throughout the menu is fresh ingredients and flavor combinations that will wow you regardless of what your order.

The 40th Anniversary celebration is an enticing reason to visit Islands, but there is a reason Islands has been around this long and that is what will keep you coming back. The truly unique setting and staff that matches that inviting, fun and casual feel along with great food and drinks will make you a guest when you will be celebrating their 52nd Anniversary. Islands is the restaurant as they celebrate anniversaries, you can celebrate events with your family and whether it is your kids, grandkids or just a friendly gathering, Islands always has that welcome and inviting atmosphere that will keep you coming back.

For more information, visit: Islands