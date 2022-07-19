Spread the love

By Henry Etzkowitz

A proponent of women in science as well as an exponent of women’s reproductive and broader bodily health, the eponymous Pap test for early detection of cervical cancer, a word famous achievement, is the motivator of this domestic scientific drama. The Papanicolaou test, a mid-twentieth century achievement, has since receded in popular recognition although certainly not in women’s regular medical experience. Recognized here for its transformative potential as an exemplar, its process of discovery on the margins of academic science, created a paradigm still in process of development. The gendered innovation depicted is precursor of a broader movement to achieve equality in gender health, exemplified by the Boston Women’s Health Collective, highly influential classic/iconic volume. Our bodies; Ourselves (New York: Simon and Schuster, 1973) spawned an international women’s health movement More recently, Stanford historian and former Director of the Clayman Institute for Gender Research Professor Londa Schiebinger and her colleagues broadened the analysis in Gendered Innovations in Science and Technology (Stanford University Press, 2008).

Nan (Elissa Beth Stebbins) embraces her husband Ted (Jeffrey Brian Adams) after he visits her at work in the World Premiere of “Nan and the Lower Body,” presented by TheatreWorks Silicon Valley July 13 – August 7. Photo Credit: Alessandra Mello

Despite the physicality of the title Nan and the lower body is quintessential theater of ideas, overshadowing the fraught human relationships that embodies their expression. That ideas ultimately emanate from our bodies is the anti-platonic thesis of this play. Jessica Dickey’s dramatization of the emergence of female health as a significant medical topic is, in part, treated as an expression of homo ludens, a playful human spirit. Its ultimate dynamic, the source of life generated from within women is also an endless source of titillating humor, the V word, which the author cannot resist taking advantage to milk the audience for laughs. This is a passing fancy though, bookended by serious issues. Nan is primarily a serious disquisition on the origins of a galaxy, not the ever receding astronomical one of Galileo’s telescope but its optics turned around by Antonie van Leeuwenhoek to focus on the inner workings of the body; in this case issues raised by the female body’s nature.

Dr. Papanicolaou (Christopher Daftsios), inventor of the Pap smear, and Nan (Elissa Beth Stebbins) are surprised by Ted (Jeffrey Brian Adams) in the World Premiere of “Nan and the Lower Body,” presented by TheatreWorks Silicon Valley July 13 – August 7. Photo Credit: Alessandra Mello

Once the primacy of the female inner galaxy is established; there is the matter of the human relationships of “little science.” The first step in its development, the transition from a sole researcher, like Sinclair Lewis’s Arrowsmith, to Jessica Dickey’s tale of a trained scientist operating with the assistance of an amateur ‘citizen scientist’ helper, also his wife. The next step is the perilous task of establishing a working rhythm with a junior colleague. In this instance, an enlightened male scientist foresees her rise and is intent on helping her achieve an equal status. However, when the mentor/mentee relationship dynamics are between a male and female scientist, other dynamics often enter into play. Their separate personal relationships may also become intertwined with the lab as a superstructure of sociality is erected on workplace relations.

Nan (Elissa Beth Stebbins) examines a slide as Dr. Papanicolaou (Christopher Daftsios), inventor of the Pap smear, watches in the World Premiere of “Nan and the Lower Body,” presented by TheatreWorks Silicon Valley July 13 – August 7. Photo Credit: Alessandra Mello

Ostensibly, even ostentatiously celebrating an Amazonian agenda of female superiority, derived from unique reproductive capabilities, Nan lower’s subtext is the vicissitudes and exigencies of small science, the struggle to raise research capacities by attracting additional assistance, in this case initially putting a wife to work as a non-professional helper, a citizen scientist as the role is contemporaneously glorified. Nevertheless, the assistant is an amateur and her work may be discarded as not up to technical snuff as happens to Mache, Pap’s wife’s slides.

Nan (Elissa Beth Stebbins), Dr. Papanicolaou (Christopher Daftsios), Mache (Lisa Ramirez), and Ted (Jeffrey Brian Adams) delve into deep discussion at dinner in the World Premiere of “Nan and the Lower Body,” presented by TheatreWorks Silicon Valley July 13 – August 7. Photo Credit: Alessandra Mello

The primary drama is the enactment of her replacement by a professional assistant and the fraught interpersonal relationship of mentor to assistant and their subsidiary relationships with their spouses that erupt into primary importance, affecting, even disrupting the former in the case of Nan and her Minister husband. Indeed, what could and should have been the primary dramatic scene of this play, the discussion between husband and wife over whose career should take precedence in the event of an offer that requires a move is elided. The issue is mentioned, the need for a discussion called for by Nan but the ninety-minute play with no intermissions rushes on to a heartfelt intergenerational Coda in which a subsequent career as a technical assistant housebound by multiple sclerosis is celebrated. What is largely left unspoken and certainly under-dramatized is a woman’s sacrifice of her career at the forefront of research, an opportunity offered by Dr. Pap, who is depicted as a mentor dedicated to the rise of women in science.

While there were rare exceptions to the rule in our now quarter-century old study of women in academic science (Etzkowitz, Kemelgor and Uzzi Athena Unbound: The Advancement of women in Science. Cambridge, 2000); the New York based female scientist who put paid to her personal relationship, departing for a high level west coast post, was reported in wonderment by a former colleague. If Nan is not yet in final form, a consummatory Act is warranted. The confrontation over career primacy, occasionally more recently obviated by an effort to find local appropriate positions for a spouse, certainly has dramatic potential. Since this play is set in the 1950s, perhaps such a scene would be improbable. Nevertheless, a generation later, and even now; it is a highly recommended candidate for dramatic treatment.

inventor of the Pap smear, in the World Premiere of “Nan and the Lower Body,” presented by TheatreWorks Silicon Valley July 13 – August 7. Photo Credit: Alessandra Mello

