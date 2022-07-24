Spread the love

The Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences is back again showcasing the THE WIZARD OF OZ, now through August 7 and returning November 15 through December 31.



Families will relive this beloved tale of four THE WIZARD OF OZ featuring the popular musical score that has entertained audiences for generations including “Follow the Yellow Brick Road,” “Ding Dong the Witch is Dead,” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”



THE WIZARD OF OZ by Frank Baum tells the classic tale of young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto who are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the colorful and enchanting Land of Oz.



Lorenzo-Rush-Jr. as the Cowardly Lion, Allison-Sill and the Scarecrow, Michael-Turrentine as the Tin Man and Campbell-Krausen as Dorothy.



To get back home, Dorothy must embark on a journey to the Emerald City to find the Wizard of Oz and ask for his help. Along the Yellow Brick Road, she meets three loyal friends who join her on this journey.



They decide to ask the Wizard for their own heart’s desire. The Scarecrow wants a brain, the Tin Man wants a heart and the Cowardly Lion wants courage. Nothing stands in their way except the Wicked Witch of the West who’s on her own quest for revenge.



This delightful production stars Campbell Krausen as “Dorothy,” Lorenzo Rush Jr. as “Lion,” Michael Turrentine as “Tin Man,” Allison Sill as “Scarecrow,” Harriet Nzinga Plumpp as “Auntie Em/Glinda,” and Kevin McKillip as “Uncle Henry/Oz”.

Campbell-Krausen-Michael-Turrentine and Allison-Sill





Standouts include Lorenzo Rush, Jr. as the Cowardly Lion whose comedic antics kept the children laughing. It should be noted that Jacquelyne Jones as “Miss Gultch/Wicked Witch” is outstanding, but not nearly as frightening as Margaret Hamilton in the movie, something critical to children at a live performance. I especially appreciated the performance of Kevin McKillip as the kindly Wizard.



This show is the perfect introduction to live theatre for children that will help them develop a lifelong love of performing arts. For adults, the Wizard of Oz will recall their favorite childhood memories watching this classic movie with their own families.



This special one-hour presentation is directed by Johanna McKenzie Miller and choreographed by Tiffany Krause. Musical Direction is by Cameron Miya with Musical Supervision by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson.



THE WIZARD OF OZ plays most Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10am, Fridays at 6pm, Saturdays at 10am and 12.30 pm and Sundays at 10am. Visit MarriottTheatre.com or call 847.634.0200.

Jacquelyn-Jones as the Wicked Witch.





