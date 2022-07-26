Spread the love

A day at the beach. In Southern California there is no better way to spend a day than enjoying the ocean breeze along with the sun and sand. That experience can be made even better by spending part of that day at the Golden Road Brewery Huntington Beach Pub. Just a block from the beach at the recently renovated Peter’s Landing, this is a must visit anytime in Huntington Beach.

The Huntington Beach Pub first opened in December 2019 and has a beautiful open-air setting that overlooks the marina, creating a venue for any group, event or special occasion you might have in mind. Or if you are just coming from the beach and shaking the sand out of your hair, ready for an ice cold beer.

Interior Golden Road Huntington Beach Pub (Courtesy Golden Road Brewing)

The Golden Road Re-Opening featured a ribbon cutting event that included a number of dignitaries from Huntington Beach that greeted the brewery with open arms. The evening showcased Brewmaster Victor Nova, who was on hand to not only share the story of what Golden Road is all about, but created a special beer just for the evening: the “Mariner’s Dream”. Calling the beer special is not giving it enough credit, as Victor was perfecting it up to the last minute with so many nuances and flavors that came together in this smoky Mezcal-infused Hazy IPA. It featured rare caviar limes and was served in an encapsulated smoke filled glass. While this was a one-time experience, Victor never stops creating new beers and the Huntington Beach Pub features 30 taps and their own brewhouse. One of the long-time favorites from Golden Road is the Mango Cart and currently at all locations, you can request the “LA Style” twist, which is a chili rim and lime. Golden Road recently introduced their Ride On line, featuring the Ride On West Coast IPA and Ride On 10 Hop Hazy IPA, both heavy on the hops and layered with flavor. They also teamed up with Portola Coffee to created their rich and coffee forward Java the Stout Oatmeal Milk Stout. Golden Road always has new beers on tap and they never lack in creativity.

Outdoor Dining at Golden Road Huntington Beach Pub (Courtesy Golden Road Brewing)

Of course, Golden Road is famously known for their beer, but their food is quickly catching up in terms of popularity. The family friendly setting features bar seating, a beautiful indoor dining room and a dog-friendly outdoor space with a view of the marina. The starter list is long and leaves you with some tough decisions to make. Some of the highlights include the unique fried avocado tacos, brussels sprouts with crispy pork belly and of course the giant pub pretzel with beer cheese. You can then go with one of their burgers or pizzas made with fresh dough and there are plenty of vegan options that are so good that the meat eater in your group will enjoy them.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

If you are the beach, the Huntington Beach Pub is the place to be, but Golden Road also has their original Los Angeles location, the Anaheim location right next to Angel Stadium and the downtown Los Angeles location inside the Grand Central Market. Every Golden Road location has their own unique qualities, but what is consistent is the great beer and food.

Brewhouse at Huntington Beach Pub (Courtesy Golden Road Brewing)

Brewmaster Victor Nova

The Huntington Beach Pub is 100 percent Golden Road, but they definitely built it with the beach in mind. Whether you are making a day of it at the beach or you just want a fun experience while enjoying one of the many beers on tap, you will love every minute you spend at the Huntington Beach Pub.

For more information, visit: Golden Road Huntington Beach