National Scotch Day – On July 27, Celebrate With The GlenDronach Distillery Collection

On July 27, 2022, make sure to celebrate National Scotch Day, the perfect day to celebrate and pay homage to the iconic whiskey! One excellent recommendation for sipping on this holiest day of whiskeys is a single malt scotch whisky from The GlenDronach Distillery.

The GlenDronach Distillery‘s Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection

GlenDronach was established in 1826 and is one of Scotland’s oldest licensed distilleries. It is revered by whisky connoisseurs for its dedication to exceptional craft and fine sherry casks, a commitment carried forth for nearly two hundred years.

Suggested cheese pairings to go with the different scotches

Using time-honored skills, each expression of The GlenDronach Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky is crafted to the same high standards established by our pioneering founder, James Allardice. The GlenDronach’s rich, robust Highland spirit is slowly matured in Spanish oak casks which once housed rich, fruity Pedro Ximénez or dry, nutty Oloroso sherry. These patient endeavors create The GlenDronach’s signature style; deeply sherried, characterful and full-bodied to the last.

A beautiful charcuterie board is always perfect for a scotch and cheese tasting and pairing

GlenDronach features several exceptional scotches including The Original-12 Years, Revival-15 Years, Allardice-18 Years and Parliament-21 years.

Any of these scorches tastes great on their own, but why not take it a step further and host a cheese and scotch taste and pairing? Below are four exceptional cheeses that are suggested to be paired with each invisible scotch, including a description of each. This tasting-pairing is perfect to conduct solo or with a group.

Original-12 Years, paired with Dubliner Cheese

Dubliner’s combination of sharpness and buttery sweetness lends well to the sweet influence of the sherry cask maturation. Tasting notes: orange, plums, walnut, chocolate, sherry and soft spiced oak.

Revival-15 Years, paired with Feta Cheese

Feta’s unique, yet delicate serves as a perfect compliment to the GlenDronach 15 Year, drawing out a bouquet of cherry and dark chocolate mint. Tasting notes: honey-glazed apricot, ripe fig, black cherry, muscovado sugar, dark honey and dark chocolate.

Allardice-18 Years, paired with Gorgonzola Cheese

Gorgonzola’s spicy sharpness provides an excellent contrast to the richness afforded by the sherry maturation. Tasting notes: allspice, sweet fruit, fudge, toasted walnut bread

Parliament-21 Years

The gentle goat cheese serves as the perfect backdrop to the sharp richness provided by the Pedro Ximénez casks, and the subtle sweetness lent by Oloroso casks. Tasting notes: cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, oak, berries, plum pudding.



Photos: Curtesy of The GlenDronach Distillery

For more information on the The GlenDronach Distillery, please visit the website.