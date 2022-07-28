Spread the love

Hotelier Jason Pomeranc of SIXTY Beverly Hills has teamed up with the renowned Umbrella Hospitality Group to introduce Ella, a new neighborhood restaurant. The chic eatery recently opened its doors in Beverly Hills, and delivers a plethora of upscale fare in a trendy environment.

Courtesy Photo

Located at the hotel’s street-level corner of Wilshire Blvd. and S. Crescent Drive, the highly-anticipated concept designed by Austin Melrose, will serve up a bold dinner menu created by Executive Chef Brian Min, with a variety of dishes that celebrate the Mediterranean, Asian and Italian flavors found in the city’s backyard.

“From start to finish, partnering with Jason Pomeranc and Sixty Beverly Hills was the kind of perfect collaboration you don’t come across often. Together we were able to bring the kind of ambiance, design, food, and spirits to life that not only honor our city and neighborhood, but elevate the guest experience,’ Austin Melrose of the Umbrella Hospitality Group comments. “It’s a place of elegant comfort, where every attention has been paid to not just to design details but also to innovative and creative food and beverage choices. I believe Ella is more than a restaurant, it’s a vibe.”

Courtesy Photo

Stepping into Ella is like taking a step into your best friends home. Ready to eat a unique medley of plates, each layered with its own flare, but not before taking your first sip on a signature cocktail. Try the Pompeii, maetro dobel diamate tequla, golden beet, orange, lime, and agave. Poured in a coupe glass, the dried lime is set ablaze before your very eyes. Adding a bit of enriched flavor to the beverage. The thriving cocktail and wine menu is just as impressive as the stacked food menu.

Courtesy Photo

Executive Chef Brian Min brings his experience from Holllywood hotspots Mama Shelter and Laurel Hardware to Ella! Don’t pass the Sourdough Focaccia (hard red spring wheat, black truffle butter, and elderflower honey) or the Crispy Glazed Duck Wings (shirodashi caramel, lime, fresno, cucumber, fresh herbs). The sourdough focaccia is out of this world and the crispy duck wings are unlike any other that you’ve tried. The broccolini has a nice char and he brussel sprouts are tossed to perfection with smoked goat cheese and pomegranate. The marinated Hangar Steak is topped with garlic, ginger, scallons, spicy soy cucumber and onion pear. It’s a unique combination and the onion pear adds a nice twist on a staple item. Leave room for dessert and opt for the Sticky Toffee Pudding. The shareable dessert is sprinkled with bourbon and banana topped with honeycomb toffee crumbles and earl grey shortbread ice cream. This decadent dish is the perfect way to end an impeccable meal.

Courtesy Photo

Before heading out, grab one more cocktail to soak up the retro-chic vibe where everyone feels like family. Recently Ella launched nightly entertainment. The brand brings in renowned comedians as well as live music as part of their new nightly entertainment.

Whether it’s after-work drinks for happy hour, an impressive dinner, or an unforgettable brunch, you’re in good hands at Ella! Welcome home!