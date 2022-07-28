Spread the love

The Beloved Art Car SHIPPY

July 16, 2022, in the heart of San Francisco’s Mission District, the Public Works nightclub hosted the Airpusher Collective for its signature annual fundraiser, the Steampunk Masquerade: Electric Dreams, and to the delight of the entire community, the beloved Airship, Shippy was on display for all.

Steampunk Masquerade was an immersive, participatory dance, club, and party event. The night’s crowd was an amalgam of ages, types, and interest, in the finest San Francisco tradition of accepting all people. Typically for me, I roamed the event, camera in front of my face, with the dance crowd encouraging, and lots of people voguing to get into pics.

Airpusher Collective is a community of artists, musicians, and DJs, that celebrate love, art and music. This collective of visionaries believes in the power of community and creativity, of collaboration and inclusion. The beloved art car, Shippy the Airship, is the Collective’s most notable and iconic work of art, having come to bestow a spiritual sense of love, as well as silliness, at every event.

The proceeds of Steampunk Masquerade, and other fundraising events throughout the year, enable Airpusher to keep the airship up and running for their pilgrimage to Nevada’s Black Rock City, and the Burning Man festival each year. Burning Man has become a vibrant metropolis itself, generating its own vibe and energy, all generated from the participants who come from around the world.

There were 4 stages of music featuring incredible DJs from Opulent Temple, Heavy Petting Zoo, Space Cowboys, Icarus, and favorite Airpusher DJs, including Major Trouble! The crowd danced into the wee hours of the morning. I did not leave until three am and figure that’s not bad for an old man.

San Francisco’s finest included; Syd Gris (Opulent Temple), DJ ICON (Opulent Temple), Leyl Master Black (Space Cowboys), j9 (Space Cowboys), Classy Touch (DMT LBL), Nugz (Dusty Rhino), and K-Luh. Airpusher DJs included; Abuelita, Cptn Jay, Dancing Mandy, Deadbeatz, JKIND, k.someday, Lana with a K, Major Trouble, Platinum Jesus, Queen Lisa, Sage Farris, Trim, and Truck Stop. Get a sample of the latest tracks by resident and guest DJs, check out the Soundcloud link below.

Let me give a shout out to the venue itself: Public Works recently reopened with sprung hardwood dance floors, and state-of-the-art ‘Funktion-One Sound System,’ on three floors, and also included an outdoor arena where the vibe continued all night.

While this event was primarily a fundraiser, great efforts are made to connect the community by booking DJs, artists, and performers that represent different camps and communities within the larger Burner world. Ticket sales are the primary source of funds raised, but they gratefully accept donations as well. Donations help to take Shippy to different events throughout the year, as well as to create new art pieces, and keep the ship safe and secure year-round. I encourage anyone interested to check out the Social Media pages and the Airpusher Website for details about future events and ways to contribute to the cause.

Most of the people I met and talked with were from Bay Area communities, but I also met people from Oregon, and San Diego, and as far-flung East as New York, and West as Hawaii. It was a blast to talk with people about their past Airpusher soirees, even folk who had never met before, came together laughing, making new friends, and everyone was excited to know about the next event, Fantasy Island, featuring Sven Vath spinning a four-hour vinyl set.

When I spoke to Dylan Hogan, Beat Battalion Producer, he was effusive in his appreciation for all of the committed and hard workings friends, crew members, and community, that made Steampunk Masquerade possible, along with the ongoing endeavors for Airpusher Collective.

