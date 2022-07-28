Spread the love

Downtown, Los Angeles recently welcomed Strada Eateria + Bar to its infamous restaurant scene. The art-forward eatery is located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles situated on James M Wood Blvd and 9th Street – one block away from LA Live and Crypto Arena. The multi-faceted restaurant delivers complex bites full of European flair with a menu that is inspired by the global travels of owner Julian Andrei. Loose yourself for a few hours while relaxing at this cute eatery and noshing on unique bites. Pull up a chair because at Strada Eateria + Bar you’ll immediately feel like family.

Photo Credit: Strada Eateria + Bar

Owned and operated by hospitality savant, Julian Andrei, who created and designed the space integrates his artistic vision referring to his theater directing background to set the stage and bring forth a culinary show for guests every night. The contemporary space is constructed with Andrei’s worldly travels drawing inspiration from avant-garde theater and street troupes in the form of Venetian plaster walls, Romanian artwork and a curated video art installation created by Nataša Prosenc Stearns.

Photo Credit: Strada Eateria + Bar

Strada, which is derived from the Italian word, “street,” meticulously blends cosmopolitan world fare drawing utilizing imported flavors from Europe and South America to consciously assemble delicious made-to-order dishes. At the helm, Executive Chef Naziana Herascu and Andrei collaborate to create a shared-plate concept offering a cache of Spanish-style tapas, wood-fired pizzas, leafy greens, hand-made pastas, fresh seafood and prime meats to create an array of options for every palate.

Photo Credit: Strada Eateria + Bar

The picture perfect patio is the go-to place to grab after-work cocktails (with a delicious charcuterie) of course! The Embrace Charcuterie Board, loaded with formation of various meats and cheeses including Lomo, sobrasada, gypsy bacon, Pamplona, chorizo, fig cake, green onion, olives, Manchego cheese, red wine goat cheese, ciabatta bread, Jamon Serrano, Truffle Manchego and Valdeon blue cheese. It’s also a great place for Sunday brunch, which will feature live jazz music in August 2022! The jazz Sunday performances are in partnership with KCRW’s Legendary DJ LeRoy Downs who will be paying homage to the rich history of the culture.

Bruschetta is always a good idea! Photo Credit: Strada Eateria + Bar

Menu highlights include Andrei’s perfected recipe of Romanian Toast, Amsterdam Croquettes, battered and fried beef served on a creamy dijon tomato sauce, The Mici, a Valarian delicatesse made with homemade sauce with open faced pork and beef sausages served with a mustard and garlic sauce. Other standout dishes include:

The Nomad Sandwich which layered with pork belly, gypsy bacon, tomato, pickle, chipotle aioli, avocado and cheese on a lightly toasted ciabatta bread.

Simple, yet so delicious! Photo Credit: Strada Eateria + Bar

The Peru Ceviche is the hands-down the best ceviche in all of Los Angeles. In terms of cocktails, the chic eatery does not disappoint.

The Peru Ceviche is a great starter! Photo Credit: Strada Eateria + Bar

We recommend the Spicy Margarita (Milagro Tequila, cucumber, serrano chile, agave syrup, lime juice, tajin rim) however you can’t go wrong with any on the menu as they are all handcrafted and utilizing fresh ingredients.

Photo Credit: Strada Eateria + Bar

The restaurant is open from dinner on Tuesday through Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with an extended late-night menu on Friday and Saturday evening. Happy Hour is Tuesday through Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Brunch is available on Friday and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.



Make your way to Strada Eateria + Bar for their innovative cocktails and refreshing worldwide flavors.