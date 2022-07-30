Spread the love

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I along with my family have always been avid movie watchers. But while I was growing up it never occurred to me to pursue films as a career. Films were this magical mystical world. Most of the women in my family are doctors and so my attention steered in that way. Once I entered Med school I started getting modelling and acting opportunities which now have put me on my film career path which I believe is my true destiny.

Congratulations on your film “When The Music Changes”, can you tell us more about that project and what it means to you?

People always ask me if this is a true story. The fact is the film is a culmination of a few “true stories “ put together. The characters are people we all know and see around us. The rape situation was very carefully structured. As a filmmaker to make sure that a scene like that is impactful and not titillating is actually quite challenging. I believe I have done justice to it. This is my way of bringing in awareness to the subjects of Physical and mental abuse.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started writing/producing films?

Honestly I feel more in control of my work and path in life. There is immense satisfaction that I feel when I get to create something from scratch , that I genuinely love and believe in. Sometimes I glance at old notes or a manuscript of a previous project and I have flashbacks of the roller-coaster I went through to bring the project to fruition. It truly has been quite the journey.

Are you working on any other exciting new projects?

At the moment I am writing a thriller feature film called “I am your Wife” as well an anthology named “About him”.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I don’t think I have a grand gesture from a one person or a mentor to thank for helping me succeed. It’s more of smaller gestures, words of confidence and support from a few that helped me to keep going. My sister is probably my No 1 fan whose blind love I find comforting. My parents who eventually came to terms with me becoming an actor and filmmaker are definitely a source of encouragement and strength. My mom would always give me some money for each project of mine to help me get started. My friends from Mumbai have seen me grow and are always there to provide support. I surround myself mostly with passionate and loyal people that take care of my heart and mind. I consider myself blessed. I always thought that not having a mentor made me less capable, but as the years went by I realized that being the eternal wild child and figuring the process out by myself has only made me a stronger creator and story teller.

From your experience, what are a few ideas that we can use to effectively offer support to others who want to work in the film industry?

Find your tribe and find them soon. Do not leave everything to destiny. Create a team or join a team and constantly make content, whether that is a film or short film or music video or a web series. Keep going at it. Surround yourself by people who keep your standards high. Learn how to efficiently work in a team. Eventually things will always pan out.

Can you please give us your favorite ”Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

If you truly believe in something the universe finds a way to bring it to fruition. My journey is a testament to this . If you are passionate and driven enough everything you require will appear when the time is right . So stay passionate and focused.

How can our readers follow you online?

I am active on social media especially Instagram .

Social media:

Instagram – @lakshmidevy

Facebook – @lakshmidevyNYC

Twitter – @lakshmidevyNYC

Also I can be contacted through my website www.fiditalkies.com.