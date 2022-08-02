Spread the love

I could not resist the draw of three amazing bands in the “Wheels Of Soul Tour 2022” on July 26th which featured “Tedeschi Trucks Band”, “Los Lobos” and “Gabe Dixon” (Re-scheduled from July 15, 2021) performing at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Illinois. It was a beautiful evening for my first visit to this spectacular venue.

RiverEdge Park was created in order to bring stunningly beautiful entertainment, as well as recreational and natural amenities along both banks of the Fox River. It is an interesting blend representing a strong collaborative effort between the public and private sectors, including business people, environmental advocates, developers, and community members. The park hosts community festivals, family-friendly events and concerts of all genres. RiverEdge Park is also the new home to the historic Blues on the Fox Festival. This is a wonderful venue and it is clearly appreciated. Visit the RiverEdge Park website

The crowd at RiverEdge Park

It was Gabe Dixon who opened the program with music that is easy to listen to. Dixon is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. His heartfelt songs have brought him fans across the globe. He is a wonderful addition to the group.

Gabe Dixon

In addition to his own appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Late Show, Dixon has performed with notable acts like Paul McCartney, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Supertramp, Loggins & Messina, and O.A.R. In 2019, he began touring with Tedeschi Trucks Band while also working on a new album. One of the lovely aspects of this tour is the way each group supports and interacts with the others.

Los Lobos, the band from East LA, has been together over 45 years, and they are better each year. Their terrific sound is created by Los Lobos still are:

Louie Perez- Drums, Guitars, Percussion, Vocals

Steve Berlin- Saxophone, Percussion, Flute, Midsax, Harmonica, Melodica

Cesar Rosas- Vocals, Guitar, Mandolin

Conrad Lozano- Bass, Guitarron, Vocals

David Hidalgo- Vocals, Guitar, Accordion, Percussion, Bass, Keyboards, Melodica, Drums, Violin, Banjo.

Los Lobos and Susan Tedeschi

The band began in 1973 first playing versions of Mexican folk music in restaurants and at parties and later tapped into punk and college rock. They have a wonderful sound, playing a wide range of musical styles. To me the most moving moment was shared with Susan Tedeschi blending her beautiful voice with the band.

The featured group was The Tedeschi Trucks Band comprised of Susan Tedeschi (guitar, vocals), Derek Trucks (guitar), Gabe Dixon (keyboards, vocals), Brandon Boone (bass), Tyler “Falcon” Greenwell (drums), Isaac Eady (drums), Mike Mattison (vocals), Mark Rivers (vocals), Alecia Chakour (vocals), Kebbi Williams (saxophone), Ephraim Owens (trumpet) and Elizabeth Lea (trombone). It is great to see this group in Chicagoland because this is where Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks met.

The Tedeschi Trucks Band



A Grammy Award-winning 12-piece ensemble, the Tedeschi Trucks Band is remarkable. It is led by the husband/wife duo of guitarist Derek Trucks and singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi, “two of the best roots rock musicians of their generation” (NPR). With original works as well as renditions of other well-known songs, they were a crowd pleaser. Tedeschi’s voice is one that I wanted to keep listening to and the Trucks guitar was a treat for the ears especially the numbers in which his famous slide techniques came into play.

This is a wonderful tour and it is rapidly moving through the country. Learn more about it here.

Photos are by Jeff