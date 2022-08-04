Spread the love

World-Renowned Designer Sue Wong will be honored at the Come Together on Lion’s Gate Female Empowerment Panel hosted by Awake Your Inner Body on Monday, August 8th, 2022.

This amazing event takes place from 6-9 PM PT.

Location:

Rafi Lounge

22741 Pacific Coast Highway

Malibu, CA 90265

Join and participate in Awake Your Inner Body’s unique event as remarkable women from around the world come together to awaken and inspire the Divine Feminine spirit.

Daughters of mother Earth, women are coming together to harness and direct their powers to change the world. August 8th is known as the Lions Gate, a day in which an energetic portal opens and brings us the opportunity to manifest our deepest desires. Join us at this eventful moment as our dreams for a better future join with celestial forces to unify and create an undeniable force. Our collective of women will join together to embrace, recognize and empower the deep-rooted strength we all inherently carry within ourselves.

Awake your Inner Body is a company that prioritizes Women. Through its products and platform, AYIB brings together vital women from diverse cultures and walks of life to tap into our ancient wisdom and powerful intuitive strengths in order to enact worldwide change. Women are powerful creatures with the innate ability to create life within our wombs. This is where we connect to the earth and through our wombs, we can connect to our ancestral power as creators of life.

Sue Wong truly captures and embodies through her work, her mantra of Beauty. Magic. Transformation. It is the Eternal Feminine Goddess energy that Sue Wong aspires to honor in every woman, creating beauty and sorcery that both enchants as it empowers, leaving a trail of wistful romantics speechless in its wake…

Sue Wong

​She has dressed countless celebrities including Anne Hathaway, Jessica Biel, Minnie Driver, Tyra Banks and Taylor Swift. She continues to be the proven Alchemist, now expanding her artistic canvas into design modalities for Fashion, Home, Lifestyle, and Interiors.

The Women’s Panel includes speakers: Rev. Wendy Silvers, Tanya Khani, Tatiana Skroskis, Elizabeth Blake Thomas, Barbie Herron, Karla Ballard, Great Grandmother Mary Lyons, and Krishna Kaur.

Special Musical Performances Include: Scarlet Rivera, Nacho Arimany, and Snow Raven of Olox.

Get your tickets for Come Together On Lions Gate here:

The official website for Awake Your Inner Body may be found here:

https://awakeyourinnerbody.com/