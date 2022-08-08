Spread the love

Join Chicago Humanities this September to Kick off Fall

This September, Chicago Humanities Festival kicks off fall with a month-long celebration of the arts through a series of experiential events featuring famed Chicago artists, acts, and locations.

The season kicks-off on Sunday, September 11th at the South Shore Cultural Center for a day-long arts party celebrating the creativity of the South Side in partnership with South Shore Works. The day will include collaborative art installations, live music, poetry readings, neighborhood tours, and inspiring conversations with popular presenters. Spend a day hopping from a foodie experience with renowned chef and author Michael Twitty to a podcast taping of Some of My Best Friends Are… featuring Khalil Gibran Muhammad and Ben Austen, two South Side natives for a talk about community, race, and friendship. Enjoy a picnic while listening to Chosen Few DJs. Add your creative touch to a collaborative art installation from the Floating Museum or take a mural workshop from artist Dorian Sylvain. End the day with rousing performances by Hypnotic Brass Ensemble and the Great Black Music Ensemble.

Great Black Music Ensemble

Later in the month on Saturday, September 17th, Chicago musician Angel Bat Dawid (a powerful Chicago voice who was NYC Winter Jazzfest artist-in-residence this past year) presents a new ensemble piece, Peace: A Suite for Skylanding, A Mended Petal Odyssey, for over twenty musicians, written specifically to honor Yoko Ono’s Skylanding in Jackson Park as part of the Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks series, supported by the Mayor’s Office and Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. Then, on September 18th, Chicago artist Sam Kirk will also provide walking tours of the famed Pilsen murals—including her own masterpieces.

Details of the upcoming Fall Festival will be announced soon. Two teasers: Everybody Loves Raymond creator and star of Somebody Feed Phil, Phil Rosenthal will entertain audiences with stories of food and laughter–including a photo line for those who purchase a pre-signed book. And beloved photographer of the Obama presidency Pete Souza will join political advisor David Axelrod for a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the Oval Office—presented in partnership with University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics. These are just two of the uplifting, engaging programs that CHF will bring to a neighborhood near you later this fall. For more information and updates check back at ChicagoHumanities.org

Chosen Few djs

“We’re excited to launch our season on the South Side, with some of Chicago’s most remarkable artists, performers, and thinkers,” says Executive Director Phillip Bahar. “This is just the beginning of an exciting Fall Festival featuring over 40 in-person events, including provocative and inspiring programs, conversations, and performances across Chicago. As always, the Chicago Humanities Festival will explore the critical civic, social and cultural issues of our moment, connecting the vital voices of our time with passionate Chicago audiences.

Sunday, Sept 11

Saturday, Sept 17

Sunday, Sept 18

Full September Schedule

South Shore Arts Party

With South Shore Works

At South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S South Shore Dr.

Angel Bat Dawid Performs

11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

4:00 PM

September at CHF

September 10th – Sept 18th

For Tickets and Information: ChicagoHumanities.org

At Yoko Ono’s Skylanding in Jackson Park,

6401 S. Stony Island Ave.

Part of Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Park series

Sam Kirk’s Pilsen Mural Tours 11 AM & 1 PM

Chicago Humanities Festival Celebration of Chicago

On Sunday, September 11th, Chicago Humanities Festival and South Shore Works will team up for a day- long arts party celebrating the creativity of the South Side. The day will include collaborative art installations, live music, poetry readings, neighborhood tours, food trucks, and, as always at CHF, engaging conversations with popular presenters.

The day will begin with a live podcast recording of Some of My Best Friends Are… featuring Khalil Gibran Muhammad and Ben Austen, two South Shore natives talking race and friendship. Next, famed chef and author Michael Twitty will dive into food and faith. A public forum on public education will feed audience’s minds, while poetry readings from Saeed Jones and Deana Dean, outdoor mural workshops from Dorian Sylvain, and neighborhood tours with South Side Historical Society will feed the soul.

Music will play a prominent role throughout the day. In partnership with the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians, there will be a rousing performance from the Great Black Music Ensemble, carrying on the legacy of the South Side by fusing excitement of new sounds with the traditions of old. The Arts Party will end with a headliner performance from the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble—brothers with deep roots in the South Side. These seven sons of jazz great Phil Cohran—one of the founders of the AACM—are thrilled to rearrange their current tour to join us in Chicago, carrying on their father’s musical legacy by returning home to cap off this celebration of the arts on the South Shore.

And there is more….

Cooler by the Lake: South Shore Arts Party

At the South Shore Cultural Center

Sunday, September 11th

For Tickets and Information go to BOX OFFICE: 312-661-1239 | EMAIL: [email protected]

“Many experiences will run throughout the day, encouraging audiences to come and go,” says Interim Director of Programming for CHF, Michael Green. “There will be local food venders for picnics on the grass, House Music DJ-ed by the Chosen Few, an art installation from the Floating Museum that encourages audiences to add their own creative touch, and even pop-up music performances. We encourage people to come and spend an entire day enjoying the arts on the South Side.”

The Chicago Humanities Festival believes that humanity thrives when people gather, connect, and open themselves to ideas that go beyond their individual experience. For more than 30 years, the Festival has been curating live events that allow audiences to connect with the most provocative thinkers—both established and emerging—and to see the world differently. Under the eadership of Executive Director Phillip Bahar, CHF is one of Chicago’s most vibrant civic institutions. Chicagohumanities.org

Angel Bat Dawid at Yoko Ono’s Skylanding is presented as part of the Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks series, supported by the Mayor’s Office and Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. Celebrating 10 years, the 2022 Night Out in the Parks program presents cultural events year-round in neighborhood parks throughout the city. The Chicago Park District in partnership with over 100 local artists and organizations, present engaging events and performances that enhance quality of life across Chicago and amplify the artistic and cultural vibrancy in every neighborhood. Through multiple disciplines, which include theater, music, movies, dance, site-specific work, nature programs, and community festivals, the series aims to support Chicago-based artists, facilitate community-based partnerships and programs, cultivate civic engagement, and ensure equity in access to the arts for all Chicagoans. For more information, please visit www.nightoutintheparks.com.