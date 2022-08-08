Spread the love

Happy Summer to all! Now that the warmer weather is here and summer activities are in full swing, Venchi has created an elevated take on a favorite American classic: S’Mores!



S’mores Suprema XV (di Frutta) Venchi – Raspberry Pistachio Version

Using the company’s Suprema XV Spread (available in milk or dark chocolate), they’ve crafted a recipe that’s an easy addition to any summer get together.

With summer barbecues, backyard fire pits, and beach bonfires the seasonal activity of choice, Venchi has curated a recipe based on an American classic: S’mores Suprema XV (di Frutta) Venchi.

About Venchi

Venchi is on a mission to bring the flavor of the Italian Allegria (joy and happiness) to the world. Venchi creates everyday unforgettable moments of sharing and celebration. With 140 years of expertise in chocolate making, Venchi’s history dates back to 1878 when ​​Silviano Venchi, a 20-year-old from Turin who loved chocolate, spent his life savings on two bronze cauldrons to experiment which chocolate.

Today, Silviano Venchi’s passion, meticulous care and courage to experiment remain. Venchi’s values include “Verissimo” (Heritage) – from Piedmont where the art of chocolate is part of the company’s DNA. “Allegrissimo” (Allegria) – living the Italian Way. And “Buonissimo” (Balance) – featuring 100% wholesome raw materials, less sugar, and no artificial ingredients. The brand is known for its imaginatively named chocolates: Chocoviar, Truffles, Gianduiotti, Cremini, bars, Suprema spread, and its famous authentic Italian Gelato.

Time for some delicious s’mores creations

The Venchi chocolate, especially the hazelnut version, is delicious, rich, creamy and extremely satisfying. Besides using it for s’mores, it is very versatile in many ways. Enjoy it on toast, dip bananas in it or simply dig in with a spoon!

Venchi is an internationally known brand with more than 350 chocolate recipes and 90 gelato flavors. It is sold in more than 70 countries and more than 150 shops in key cities worldwide including London, Hong Kong, Dubai, New York, Berlin, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

The company maintains a commitment to three core values: VERISSIMO (authentic), ​​ALLEGRISSIMO (fun), and BUONISSIMO (delicious).

Developed for Venchi by Food Creative Victoria Granof, who recently styled the cover feature on ice cream for Food & Wine Magazine’s June issue, these elevated s’mores are easy to make and add an elegant touch to summertime dining. There are two versions: raspberry pistachio and pineapple coconut.

About Victoria Granof

Food Creative Victoria Granof has over 20 years of experience conceptualizing, designing, creating, directing, and styling for both food brands, as well as international magazines, books, and films. Her client list includes Haagen-Däzs, Vogue, Nespresso, Hershey's, Grey Goose, Coca-Cola, and Absolut, and she was named one of Cherry Bombe's 100 Most Inspiring Women in Food. She is passionate about finding ways to tell an authentic story, while creating an emotional connection between food imagery and the viewer.

Venchi’s Suprema XV Spread is available in milk or dark chocolate versions and made with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Piedmont Hazelnut, cocoa and has no artificial ingredients or palm oil. For those near a Venchi boutique — there are four in Manhattan, one in Short Hills, New Jersey, and one coming soon to Tysons Corner, VA — you can have fresh Suprema XV from the specially designed fountains packaged right in front of you to take home in jars of 90, 200, and 450 grams. Suprema XV can also be ordered online at Venchi.com or on Amazon.com.

S’mores Suprema XV (di Frutta) Venchi – Pineapple Coconut Version

S’mores Suprema XV (di Frutta) Venchi

Makes 6

For the Raspberry Pistachio version

Ingredients:

12 Tbsp. Venchi Milk or Dark Chocolate Suprema

12 ​ vanilla or chocolate pizzelle

1 pint fresh raspberries

3 Tbsp. chopped pistachios

6 extra large marshmallows

Preparation:

Spread each pizelle with one tablespoon of Suprema. ​

Divide the raspberries between 6 of the pizelle. ​ Sprinkle with the pistachios.

Now toast the marshmallow either on a skewer over an open flame or under the broiler, until nicely browned. ​ Place one marshmallow atop each raspberry-covered pizzelle and immediately cover with the remaining pizelle, chocolate side down.

Press gently and eat immediately!

For the Pineapple Coconut version

Ingredients:

12 Tbsp. Venchi Milk or Dark Chocolate Suprema XV

12 Coconut pizzelle

3 – ½” thick crosswise slices fresh pineapple

3 Tbsp. brown sugar

6 extra large marshmallows

Preparation:

Cut the pineapple slices into half rounds. ​ Sprinkle brown sugar on both sides of the pineapple and set aside.

Spread each pizelle with one tablespoon of Suprema. ​

For the pineapple, you can grill it over hot coals, turning once until caramelized; or thread it onto a skewer and roast it over an open flame, or broil it in the oven. ​ As soon as it is caramelized, divide it between 6 of the pizelle, atop the chocolate.

Now toast the marshmallow either on a skewer over an open flame or under the broiler, until nicely browned. ​ Place one marshmallow atop each pineapple slice and immediately cover with the remaining pizelle, chocolate side down. ​

Press gently and eat immediately!

Photos: venchi.com

Venchi products are available at its boutiques, via Amazon, and its online store.