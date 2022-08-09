Spread the love

Summer seems to be flying by and you want to make sure you enjoy those remaining days and then plan for the holiday season that is soon approaching and there is no better way to do so than with Guinigi Prosecco. You don’t need just one day to celebrate with family and friends, but National Prosecco Day (August 13th), is the perfect reason to do just that, as the summertime holiday is a great time to toast a glass of Guinigi Prosecco.

Offering a crisp, clean – and stylish – way to celebrate the occasion, I wanted to make sure Guinigi Prosecco (SRP $17) and the recently debuted Guinigi Prosecco Rosé (SRP $17) are on your radar for any fun holiday stories you may have in the works.

Both wines, sourced from Italy’s northeastern province of Treviso, glimmer with gold highlights among fine and persistent bubbles. Guinigi Prosecco offers delicate notes of apple, white peach, citrus fruits, acacia and wisteria, while Guinigi Prosecco Rosé’s soft pink hue beautifully frames its elegant sparkle against notes of blood orange citrus, wild strawberry and floral peach blossom.

Guinigi Torre Frizzante

1 bottle Guinigi Prosecco

.5 oz. St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

Lemon Twist

Rosemary Spring

Pour elderflower liqueur into bottom of prosecco flute, fill with prosecco, garnish with a lemon twist and rosemary spring and serve.

Guinigi Spritz Lucchesi

Guinigi Prosecco

1.5 oc La Pivon Vermouth Rojo

Orange twist or slice

Fill couple glass with ice, add vermouth, fill with prosecco and garnish with your preference of orange twist or slice.