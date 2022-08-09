Spread the love

Have you checked out THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, THE MUSICAL? Having read the book and watched the movie several times over the years, I felt like I needed to add the musical to my list as well.

If you are unfamiliar with the story that is based on Lauren Weisberger’s best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Fox 2000 Pictures, recent grad Andy Sachs lands an assistant position at Runway Magazine; the supreme magazine of the high-fashion world, a position a million girls would kill for. Run by Editor-in-Chief, Miranda Priestly, the job is not as glamorous as one would think. Up against Miranda’s blistering leadership and stratospheric expectations, Andy is pushed to the edge, forced to choose between her career and her own happiness.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, THE MUSICAL stars Tony Award winner Beth Leavel as Miranda Priestly, Taylor Iman Jones as Andy Sachs, Javier Muñoz as Nigel Owens, Christiana Cole as Lauren Hunter, Megan Masako Haley as Emily Charlton, Tiffany Mann as Kayla Ward, Michael Tacconi as Nate Angstrom, and Christian Thompson as Christian Thompson.

The new musical features an all-star creative team led by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Elton John, Tony Award winning director Anna D. Shapiro, with lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, and a book by Kate Wetherhead, music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, and choreography by James Alsop. Additionally, the musical features costume design by Academy Award-nominated costume designer Arianne Phillips, scenic and media design by Christine Jones(Harry Potter and the Cursed Child)and Brett Banakis(The Cher Show), lighting design by Olivier and Tony Award-winning lighting designer Paule Constable, sound design by Nevin Steinberg(Hadestown, Hamilton)and orchestrations by Grammy Award-winning music producer, songwriter, and composer Giles Martin.

The beginning of the show starts with the “clackers” which I thought was a fun reference to what I remember from the book. And once we join Andy on her journey, the fashion and design get right on board. The scene design was made to fit every setting perfectly from the Runway offices to Paris. In the world of Runway, it is all about fashion- and the show does not let us down. I do not think I saw any of the cast in the same outfit twice in the whole show. The cast was fabulous; but Javier Muñoz and Megan Masako Haley stole all the scenes they were in.

I wish I could reference the musical numbers but unfortunately they were missing from the program. As we move through the story, some of the numbers were more extravagant than others and any time Miranda Priestly made her questionable demands, we were met with red lights, and motifs of hell which made me wonder if all that was needed; for the Miranda I already understood to be a terrifying powerhouse to be reckoned with.

A fun, fashionable time, I would recommend THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA to any fans or fashion loving folks. A great cast rounds out the show with style, and some Prada of course.

The Devil Wears Prada

TICKET INFORMATION: Ticket prices for THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, THE MUSICAL range from $35-$120 and is playing at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.

For more information and to check the playing schedule,visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com For complete information on COVID protocol visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com/covid19

[email protected]● [email protected]● [email protected] #broadwayinchicago

Photos by Joan Marcus