Chicago’s most beloved and famous art, antiques and vintage event, the Randolph Street Market Festival, has returned, after a three hiatus due to the Covid pandemic. The festival featured 175 vendors from across North America, live music, food vendors and more on Randolph Street (1341 W. Randolph). This marks the festival’s 19th year in the Windy City.



Randolph Street Market is a great place for vintage shopping and treasure hunting

Attendees of all ages had the chance to shop Vintage Chanel, scout the perfect add to their art collection, hunt for a 1930s antique bar set, discover handmade fair-trade treasures from around the globe, score mint-condition albums from icons of centuries past and more, all weekend long.

Over 175 vendors are featured at Randolph Street Market

A sampling of the featured vendors this season included:

Sugar Sequin Vintage – Vintageu Juicy Couture, Chanel, and Moschino Coutureu

Global Attic & Naperville African Village – African Art, Artifacts & Textiles y

Atlantic Poster – Rock N’ Roll & Movie Star Glossy’s and Posters

Krava Galleries – Vintage Cowboy Hats & Paintings

Bartholomew’s Brilliant Boxes – Steampunk & Robot Lighting

This Old Book – Rare Novels and Coffee Table Books

The Piggy Kitchen (as featured on the Food Network’s Julia Child Challenge – Winner 2022) – Vintage French Copper Cookware

Conservatory Vintage + Vinyl: Vintage Vinyl

Poems While You Wait – Bespoke Poetry on Vintage Typewriter

Tarkington Antiques – Mid-Century Modern Home Goods

Spotted Horse Collectibles – Vintage Quilts

Gin-For’s Oddities – Rookwood Pottery

Hija di Nada – One of a Kind Hand Blocked Hats, Knitwear & Accessories

One of my favorite vendors sold rare, out of print books

Offered that weekend was a delicious breakfast hosted in Sally’s Cabana, available to fest goers, with mimosas, bloody Mary’s, homemade Belgian waffles (courtesy of Millie’s Pancake Shop-currently celebrating 60 years of business) and delicious ice cream flavors. The mouthwatering waffle flavors included Cinnamon Roll, Lemon Berry (lemons curd and berries), Rye Guy (strawberry and Nutella) and Reese’s Crunch (Reese’s and chocolate sauce). Ice cream scoops offered vanilla, chocolate, salted caramel and coconut pineapple.

Sallys Cabana Breakfast

The festival featured a variety of savory and sweet treats such as unique cocktails to enjoy including Lobster Rolls provided by The Happy Lobster, and Gourmet Chicago Cheesecake courtesy of Chicago Schweet Cheesecake. The Market Bar was also buzzing with Candi’s Bloody Mary’s for shoppers to enjoy.

Millie’s Pancake Shop offered homemade Belgian waffles

A haven for entertainment lovers, the Randolph Street Market Festival featured a range of top musical acts, from Jazz, Rockabilly, and Salsa, to 80’s Hits, Country Western and the sweet sounds of everyone’s favorite tune spinner, DJ Crate Digga HasH, all weekend long.



Lemon Berry Waffles

A rain or shine event, the festival took place both out and indoors, offering visitors a chance to beat the heat, and continue the fun with a massive air-conditioned indoor portion featuring market vendors, Andi’s Sunflower Café for delectable signature drinks, including their Bananas Foster Latte and more. New this year, festival-goers had have access to a huge on-site parking garage within the secure, fully-enclosed market for added convenience.

Children shopping for vintage bicycle bells

The Randolph Street Market Festival was open on Saturday, July 30 from 10 am – 5 pm and Sunday, July 31 from 10 am – 5 pm. Vendors from across the country showcased an unusual and stylishly-crafted mix of vintage and modern decorative objects, housewares, fashion for men/women/children, art, hostess gifts and more.

Live music played all weekend long at the fest

Randolph Street Market is definitely the spot to shop all year round while supporting Chicago charities such as Project Onward, PAWS, Chicago House, Chicago’s Children’s Charities, Chicago Lights Tutoring, I Grow Chicago and many others. Come attend its return this fall during the weekend of September 24-25, 2022!

Photos: Jennifer Lunz

(Feature image: randolphstreetmarketing.com)

For more information on the Randolph Street Market Festival, including future dates, tickets, packages and specials, visit the website.