Dixie D’Amelio rang in the big 2-1 this past weekend at Resorts World Las Vegas, the hottest destination on the Strip. The TikTok star was joined by her TikTok famous sister Charlie D’Amelio with boyfriend Landon Barker, parents Heidi and Marc D’Amelio, influencer pals and other friends as she celebrated her major birthday.

Dixie D’Amelio Celebrates 21st Birthday at Resorts World Las Vegas (Photo Courtesy Tony Tran)

The weekend kicked off on Thursday as Dixie rolled up with her crew in Resorts World Las Vegas’s signature Rolls Royce. That evening, she enjoyed dinner with her family at hotspot Carversteak and visited the iconic Resorts World Las Vegas LED screen at midnight to view her own personal birthday message that was seen throughout Las Vegas.

The morning of her birthday, Dixie woke up in the lap of luxury at one of the resorts Palaces that was designed to provide guests with an unparalleled, first-class experience. Ahead of an activity filled night, Dixie spent her birthday morning relaxing by the pool and enjoying an afternoon brunch.

The TikTok star and her guests visited Fuhu for dinner, the property’s contemporary Asian vibe dining destination, where they enjoyed a long dinner alongside Dom Perignon. Following dinner, Dixie enjoyed a one-of-a-kind firework show and finishing the night at Zouk Nightclub. There, Dixie and her crew were at a stage table, took pics with the crowd from the DJ booth, and the birthday girl went behind the DJ booth with Louis The Child. The Zouk Nightclub panels displayed photos of Dixie while an over the top custom cake was presented to her.

The party didn’t stop after Friday’s celebrations. Dixie and her crew spent the afternoon at Ayu Dayclub, Resorts World Las Vegas’s pool party that transports guests to Southeast Asia’s idyllic islands. Dixie and guests partied in their private bungalow before DJ Snake, resident Zouk Group DJ, brought the star on stage to continue her birthday celebrations. To finish her birthday weekend, Dixie enjoyed dinner at Wally’s Wine & Spirits before having a night cap at Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge.

Last night, the Golden State Warriors celebrated their big NBA championship win at Resorts World Las Vegas. The team got the VIP treatment as soon as they arrived in Sin City as players were escorted to the hotel in Resorts World’s signature red Rolls Royces and greeted with a congratulatory welcome message displayed on the property’s 100,000-square-foot West Tower LED screen.

Golden State Warriors at Resorts World (Photo/Video Credit: Tony Tran )

The team spent the night at Resorts World Las Vegas celebrating their win together, including top players Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and more. See below for some additional anecdotes from the night:

The team stayed in luxurious Crockfords suites, and Draymond Green stayed in a 4-bedroom suite

Pre-dinner drinks and cigars at Eight Lounge

Dinner at Fuhu – the team was greeted with the restaurant’s signature Green Gold cocktail and enjoyed a feast including Tomahawk Ribeye with Crab Legs, Roasted Duck, Tiger Shrimp, Sushi rolls and much more.

– the team was greeted with the restaurant’s signature Green Gold cocktail and enjoyed a feast including Tomahawk Ribeye with Crab Legs, Roasted Duck, Tiger Shrimp, Sushi rolls and much more. The team then headed to Zouk Nightclub where they were set up with a table on stage and greeted with a custom screen takeover congratulating them on their championship win and the song “All I Do is Win.” The table was presented with an over-the-top bottle service presentation of Clase Azul with waitresses sporting Garden State Warrior jerseys.

where they were set up with a table on stage and greeted with a custom screen takeover congratulating them on their championship win and the song “All I Do is Win.” The table was presented with an over-the-top bottle service presentation of Zouk Residents Louis the Child were on the turntables and Bay Area favorite P-Lo had a special performance of his song “Put Me on Something”

The team was joined by Pro Soccer Players Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior and Guillermo Ochoa and Pro Boxer Chris Eubank Jr. who all went to Zouk after they had dinner at Carversteak , where Klay and Jordan popped in to say hi

, where Klay and Jordan popped in to say hi In addition to celebrating their big win, Shooting Guard Jordan Poole celebrated his 23rd birthday at midnight and joined Warriors DJ Shabazz behind the booth.

Britney Spears visited Las Vegas this weekend with her fiancé Sam Ashgari. The couple stayed at Resorts World Las Vegas in one of the hotel’s over-the-top Palaces equipped with three bedrooms, a private backyard and pool, entertainment room, game room and more.

Britney Spears with her fiancé Sam Ashgari

This was her second visit to the resort, with her first visit in March. The two enjoyed a sneak preview of Crossroads Kitchen Las Vegas, opening at the property on May 28, and were spotted around the property shopping. Spears dressed up in masquerade-themed masks with her agent Cade Hudson. Resorts World Las Vegas displayed a welcome message on the hotel’s 100,000 square foot West Tower LED screen which read “Resorts World Loves Britney,” which the couple viewed from outside her palace.



Additionally, On Thursday, May, 19th GRAMMY® Award-winning DJ and recording artist Tiësto hosted a charity poker tournament at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Tiesto Charity Poker Tournament (photo credit: Tony Tran for Zouk Group Las Vegas)

The tournament had over 130 total participants with many star-studded guests including Zouk residents Charly Jordan, athletes Jose Canseco and Deryk Engelland, comedian Blake Webber, model Josie Canseco, and artist Gregory Siff, among others. Players had on their best poker face as they competed for a chance to win some amazing prizes including a season pass with access to all of Tiësto shows at AYU Dayclub & Zouk Nightclub, a Tiësto weekend experience that includes some of his favorite Resorts World experiences, comped suites and much more. The list of presenting sponsors included the Vegas Golden Knights, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Avion Tequila, Michelob Ultra, The Botanist Gin, Kettle One Vodka, Bacardi, Casamigos Tequila, The Patrón Spirits Company, Allegiant Airlines, the Anaheim Angels and Hennessy. The event raised over $100K. All proceeds benefitted Project 150, a non-profit organization that provides free support and services to homeless, displaced and disadvantaged teens in Southern Nevada. Mary Perry, advisory board member of Project 150, won the tournament.