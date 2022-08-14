Spread the love

Three Minutes-A Lengthening will be shown in theaters beginning August 19th. This remarkable work was written and Directed by Bianca Stigter, narrated by Helena Bonham Carter, produced by Floor Onrust and co-produced by Steve Mcqueen. In 72 minutes, the movie, which is a very different kind of documentary, brings to the viewer a story that is compelling and mesmerizing, a bit of a mystery, a painful history, beauty, and ultimately a deep sadness and loss. It is a unique work and especially important for our time, as well as an ode to the power of film.

Three Minutes Poster

On initially viewing the film, which opened with three minutes of silent movement, my thoughts were, “Who is filming this? Why?” As this bit of film is repeated over and over, almost hypnotically, questions are answered and the mystery of who the people are is addressed.

Townspeople of the predominantly Jewish village of Nasielsk, Poland in 1938 as seen in Bianca Stigter's Three Minutes -A Lengthening.

The pieces that contributed to the making of this film could almost be material for yet another film. In his book, “THREE MINUTES IN POLAND: DISCOVERING A LOST WORLD IN A 1938 FAMILY FILM” Glenn Kurtz, David’s grandson, tells of finding canisters containing these films in the closet of his parents’ Florida home. The film was in terrible condition, nearly melted. Someone had begun to transfer the film and Glenn was able to determine that the film could be of historic value. It was the US Holocaust Museum that “fixed” the film and placed it on their Facebook page where it was seen by director Bianca Stigler.

Image courtesy of Family Affair Films, © US Holocaust Memorial Museum

Watching “Three Minutes – A Lengthening”, and listening to the conversation between Stigler and Glenn Kurtz telling about the seven survivors of the town, is enhanced by narrator, Helena Bonham Carter, and the music of Wilko Sterke – Composer. The editing, pacing, and of course, the filming resulted in a remarkable work. Using only three minutes repeatedly, resulted in my being at once immersed in the action, transfixed and deeply moved.

Children living in the predominantly Jewish village of Nasielsk, Poland in 1938 as seen in Bianca Stigter's Three Minutes -A Lengthening.

Director Bianca Stigter explains that “Three Minutes – A Lengthening is an experiment that turns scarcity into a quality. Living in a time marked by an abundance of images that are never viewed twice, we do the opposite here: circle the same moments again and again, convinced that they will give us a different meaning each time. The film starts and ends with the same unedited found footage, but the second time you will look at it quite differently.

Three Minutes – A Lengthening investigates the nature of film and the perception of time. Through the act of watching, the viewers partake in the creation of a memorial.”