It was the gliz and glamour of old traditional Las Vegas as Mark O’Toole celebrated some of the stars and the music that made Las Vegas what it is today. The South Point showroom was a full house when we attended the second of two nights’ productions.

Mark O’Toole Photo by Dianne Davis

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” was a great opener as this 30 year Las Vegas veteran felt the affection of his fans. The show entitled Singing With The Big Bands had him backed by a 17 piece orchestra led by pianist/ Musical Director Vita Corimbi Drew.

“That’s Life” aptly describes the banter he shared with fans as he detailed bits of his life including his wins on Star Search and his brush with death. He put it all in and gave it his all and the crowd embraced him.

In addition to those pictured, friends attending included Dorothy Portnoy and Caricaturist to the Stars Neal Portnoy, Dana Day, Ryan Baker, Michael Grimm, Phillip Officer, Llynda Moore, Mark Gendel, Renee Hale and JD Drase, Writer Sam Novak, Ken Henderson of Notoriety Live, Jonas Vece, Sidro Armada, Marlene Ricci, Frankie Pizzaro, Michelle Murlin, Denita Asberry, and Peter Pavone.

It is Vegas after all. Requisite showgirls adorned the stage Photo by Dianne Davis

Mark O’Toole, Kelly Clinton Holmes, and Clint Holmes Photo by Dianne Davis

Photographer Ed Foster Photo by Dianne Davis

Dianne Davis and Las Vegas Review-Journal Entertainment Columnist John Katsilometes Photo by Burt Davis

Whitney Phoenix Marianne LeMoine Phoenix, Mark O’Toole Photo by Dianne Davis

Clint Holmes and Kent Foote Photo by Dianne Davis

Terry Haley, Dianne Davis, and Chase Brown Photo by Dianne Davis

Maxine Gaines and Mark O’Toole photo credit Dianne Davis

Good times at South Point Photo by Dianne Davis