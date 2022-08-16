Celebrity Sightings in Las Vegas –Mark O’Toole Show Brings Friends in the Entertainment Industry to South Point

August 16, 2022 Dianne Davis Entertainment, Uncategorized 0
Spread the love

It was the gliz and glamour of old traditional Las Vegas as Mark O’Toole celebrated some of the stars and the music that made Las Vegas what it is today. The South Point showroom was a full house when we attended the second of two nights’ productions.

Mark O’Toole Photo by Dianne Davis

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” was a great opener as this 30 year Las Vegas veteran felt the affection of his fans. The show entitled Singing With The Big Bands had him backed by a 17 piece orchestra led by pianist/ Musical Director Vita Corimbi Drew.

“That’s Life” aptly describes the banter he shared with fans as he detailed bits of his life including his wins on Star Search and his brush with death. He put it all in and gave it his all and the crowd embraced him.

In addition to those pictured, friends attending included Dorothy Portnoy and Caricaturist to the Stars Neal Portnoy, Dana Day, Ryan Baker, Michael Grimm, Phillip Officer, Llynda Moore, Mark Gendel, Renee Hale and JD Drase, Writer Sam Novak, Ken Henderson of Notoriety Live, Jonas Vece, Sidro Armada, Marlene Ricci, Frankie Pizzaro, Michelle Murlin, Denita Asberry, and Peter Pavone.

It is Vegas after all. Requisite showgirls adorned the stage Photo by Dianne Davis
Mark O’Toole, Kelly Clinton Holmes, and Clint Holmes Photo by Dianne Davis
Musical Director/Pianist Vita Drew and Megan Hart Belk
Photographer Ed Foster Photo by Dianne Davis
Dianne Davis and Las Vegas Review-Journal Entertainment Columnist John Katsilometes Photo by Burt Davis
Whitney Phoenix Marianne LeMoine Phoenix, Mark O’Toole Photo by Dianne Davis
Clint Holmes and Kent Foote Photo by Dianne Davis
Terry Haley, Dianne Davis, and Chase Brown Photo by Dianne Davis
Maxine Gaines and Mark O’Toole photo credit Dianne Davis
Good times at South Point Photo by Dianne Davis
Friends and family enjoyed the chance to be entertained by Mark backed by an orchestra Photo by Dianne Davis

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*