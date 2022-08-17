Spread the love



Every year, local artists get together to honor performers who have made an impact on the music industry. Past honorees include Pete Seeger, Peter, Paul, and Mary, Bob Dylan, and most recently, John Prine.



For 2022, they are honoring Women in Folk who have made a significant contribution to the music industry, including songs from folk legends Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Chicago’s own Bonnie Koloc, and a few other surprises.



“Give A Hootenanny” features performances by Carla Gordon, Three for the Road and Friends with special guests Barb Smith and Patricia Salinski. Audience members will also get a chance to participate in a lively, family sing-along.



Carla Gordon in performance. Photo courtesy of Carla Gordon.



Producer/performer Carla Gordon is a nationally recognized singer/songwriter and a recent winner of Chicago Cabaret Professionals Gold Coast Award for Excellence. Her original show, “Blacklisted–Songs McCarthy Didn’t Want You To Hear” has toured extensively to standing ovations.



Three For The Road and Friends have performed their eclectic music all over the Midwest. With roots in the Old Town School of Folk Music, they sing in multiple genres ranging from folk, country, blues, classic rock, and Americana.



Singer/guitar player Barb Smith performs in both folk and cabaret and has entertained everywhere—even Paris.



Patricia Salinski is a popular entertainer in both the folk and cabaret genres. She has appeared with the Chicago Cabaret Professionals and most recently participated in the Midwest Cabaret Conference.



The performance will take place at the Skokie Theater, Saturday, August 27 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available by calling the Skokie Theater at 847. 677. 7761 or Skokie Theater through Ovation Tickets.

