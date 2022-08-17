Spread the love

Pour on the water at Great Wolf Lodge. Photo by Mira Temkin.

As the weather turns cooler, families on the lookout for indoor things to do this fall should head to Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee. This fantastic, family-friendly destination is filled with so many things to do and experiences to share. Ride, slide and swim for no extra charge. Admission to the water park is included in your stay. And, it’s just plain fun. (Your overnight stay allows you access from 1pm on your arrival day until closing time on your departure day.)

Lounging in the Lazy River. Photo by Great Wolf Lodge.

First and foremost, the Waterpark is humongous with areas for the little ones as well as the bigger kids. The 4-story Fort Mackenzie Treehouse has interactive water toys and kid-activated splash buckets to keep your children busy for hours. Grab a tube and float down the lazy river. Toss a basketball into the hoop at Chinook Cave. Catch a wave in the Slap Tail Pond. The more adventurous can jet down the giant slides at River Canyon Run, Alberta Falls, and Otter Run. There are more than 20 different activities to explore.

The excitement never stops at River Canyon Run. Photo courtesy of Great Wolf Lodge.

I brought my two grandsons along and they loved the H20 playground, while we sat and enjoyed an adult beverage in poolside chairs. They only came out of the water long enough to have some pizza with us around the pool. We stayed until the park closed at night and came back the next morning for another run.

I was very impressed with the number of lifeguards watching the kids to keep them safe. I felt very confident with my kids in the water.

When you’re hungry, head to Dunkin’ Donuts. Ben & Jerry’s for ice cream, Hungry as a Wolf, Timbers and two other dining locations.

Ben & Jerry’s tops it all off. Photo by Mira Temkin.

Winning lots of tickets at the Northern Light Arcade. Photo by Mira Temkin.

The Northern Lights Arcade, with its dazzling lights and winning sounds, is open 24 hours a day, a lot like Las Vegas, so if the kids get up early, there’s something for them to do. The boys got to try a virtual experience with headsets, arcade bowling, ski ball and other games, which netted them tickets to redeem for great prizes.

Playing Virtual Reality in the Arcade. Photo by Mira Temkin.

The easiest way to figure everything out in this full-service resort is with their APP which provides a map of the lodge, allows you to order food and more.



The boys were fascinated with MagiQuest, an interactive live-action scavenger hunt that uses magic wands with clues strategically placed around the resort.



We chowed down at the breakfast buffet at Campfire Kitchen, which offered a great selection of options, even smoked salmon on a bagel and cinnamon rolls.



Great Wolf Lodge also offers Build-A-Bear Workshop, Ten Paw Alley for bowling, Howl in One Mini Golf, a challenging Howlers Peak Ropes Course and Oliver’s Mining Company to pan for gemstones.



Starting in October, their annual HOWL-O-Ween celebration will take place through October 31 with spooktacular activities like a Trick-Or-Treat Trail, Monster Bash Dance Party, Boo Bingo and more. For reservations, go to Great Wolf Lodge. Now through November 10, you can get up to 30% off your stay with the code COUNTDOWN. Some exclusions apply.



In addition to Gurnee, Great Wolf Resorts has 20 resorts located throughout the U.S. and Canada.

