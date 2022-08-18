Spread the love

On Monday, August 15, at 6:15pm, Broadway in Chicago presented its free summer concert, the first time it returned to Millennium Park’s Pritzker Pavilion (201 East Randolph Street) since 2019 and pre-pandemic. Several shows performed musical numbers for thousands of musical theater fans including Disney’s The Lion King, Dear Evan Hanson, Wicked, and straight from Broadway, MJ, the brand new four-time Tony Award-winning musical that offers a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit of Michael Jackson. Additional shows will be announced at a later date.

The winners and runner ups from the 2022 Broadway in Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards

A little information about Broadway In Chicago: It was created in July 2000 and over the past 22 years, has grown to be one of the largest commercial touring homes in the country. A Nederlander Presentation, Broadway In Chicago, lights up the Chicago Theater District entertaining more than 1.7 million people annually in five theaters. Broadway In Chicago presents a full range of entertainment, including musicals and plays, on the stages of five of the finest theatres in Chicago’s Loop, including the Cadillac Palace Theatre, CIBC Theatre, James M. Nederlander Theatre, and just off the Magnificent Mile, the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place and presenting Broadway shows at the Auditorium Theatre.

1776 Cast (Photo: Broadway in Chicago)

Kathryn Gallagher as Bella in Jagged Little Pill (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Being a singer myself and musical theater buff basically since birth, I could not miss the opportunity to attend this amazing concert. Having missed the show since 2017, I was very excited to be in the audience, singing along to some of my favorite musicals such as Chicago, Les Miserables and much more.

Myles Frost as MJ (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Stephen Christopher Anthony as Evan Hansen and the American Touring Company (Photo: Matthew Murphy)



The concert went above and beyond my expectations. Before the performances began, the winners and runner ups from the 2022 Broadway in Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards performed the national anthem, which was a treat. Very talented young and future stars!

Michael James Scott as The Genie and Michael Maliakel as Aladdin in Aladdin on Broadway (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The show was perfect from my perspective. Each singer was extremely talented and put pure heart and soul into their performances. The program included excerpts from The Lion King, Dear Evan Hansen, Chicago, 1776, Wicked, Jagged Little Pill, Tina, Les Miserables and Aladdin. This was a concert that I believe would get even non-Broadway and musical theater fans excited for what is coming up for next season. Be sure not to miss this amazing upcoming lineup of shows!

Photos: Credits provided in captions.

For more information on the Summer Concert and Broadway in Chicago, the upcoming season or tickets, please visit the website.

The Broadway In Chicago Summer Concert is presented in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. Every summer in Millennium Park, the City of Chicago proudly presents symphonic music, dance, opera, Broadway hits and more—performed by some of Chicago’s best-loved cultural institutions. For the latest news and events, visit the website.