By Kathy Carpenter

Sarah, played by Brooke Henderson, and Coalhouse Walker Jr., played by Charl Brown – photo by Fred Tracey

A slice of Americana from three different perspectives. A blend of Honky-tonk Pianists, history, and thought provoking moments. Moonlight Stage Productions presents “Ragtime *The Musical.” Light catchy tunes mixed with power ballads. Since “Ragtime” has been suspect to mixed reviews in the past, your question is probably does this production work? Beautiful strong music. powerful voices, and a cast that plays well together. A platform built of stone. Based on the novel Ragtime by E.l. Doctorow, Music by Stephen Flaherty, Lyrics by, Lynn Ahrens. Directed & choreographed by John Vaughan. Music director and Conductor, Elan McMahan.

Center Coalhouse Walker Jr. played by Charl Brown – photo by Fred Tracey

Ragtime is a blended tale from three factions, in the early nineteen hundreds. The upper class, the immigrants, and the Harlem musical influence. A story blend between o a mother and wife, an immigrant, and a Harlem pianist. Racism, mistreatment, love, generosity, choices of right and wrong, and history. Peppered with famous names we all know combined with a story of fiction that could be anyone’s tale, if you happened to be in one these categories in the early 1900’s.

A thoughtful period piece. Not a happy story. But powerful and entertaining. Escapism but relevant. Time changes slowly. Stories like “Ragtime” serve as a reminder of where we came from and where we need to go

Cast – Photo by Rich Soubet

Charl Brown, returns to the Moonlight stage 20 years after understudying the role of Coalhouse Walker Jr. This time he is the lead. A beacon of hope for the Harlem hopefuls. A strong lead of a big cast with many smaller roles. Bets Malone, plays mother, the equally strong female lead. Sarah, Colehouse’s love is played by Brooke Henderson, a voice to reckon with. Gerilyn Brault , plays a determined Emma Goldman. A woman with strong convictions. When she saw a performance of “Ragtime”, here 20 years ago it changed her life. She can be proud of the role she played. With a cast this huge it’s a village coming together to create a sweeping saga of memorable proportions.

Front left – Geno Carr as Tateh – RL Bets Malone, Jason Webb and Daxtron Bethoney = photo by Rich Soubet

Music is a huge part of the musical. I loved the lighter ragtime songs like “Crime of the Century.” Also, loved the powerhouse duet of Mother and Baron (Tateh), “Our Children”. The beauty of the music washed over me from the opening notes to the emotional ballads. as the Ragtime Orchestra maneuvered into our hearts.

Broadway under the stars what a better way to enjoy a show with your loved ones. What do you know about J.P. Morgan? Is he the man you think? Come get a glimpse of history.

Cast – photo courtesy of Rich Sorbet

Ragtime

Moonlight Amphitheatre

Vista

Wed – Sun Nights, August 17 – 28, 2022

Wed – Sat Night, August 31 – September 3, 2022

Gates open: 6:30 pm

Curtain: 8 pm

https://www.moonlightstage.com

Kinky Boots

opens Septerber 14, 2022