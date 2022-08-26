Spread the love

Labor Day Weekend is that sign that summer is winding down and work, school and the reality of life are going to dominate your days for quite some time. With that being said, this long weekend gives you one last hurrah to get in fun, travel, family and friends and there are plenty of opportunities to make the most of this three-day weekend. Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a list of some of the best travel deals out there that offer up a chance to vacation one last time before the leaves begin to fall off the trees.

Labor Day Special at Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa, México

Located in the heart of Cabo San Lucas is the newest and hottest resort – Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa, the ideal destination for those seeking a never ending summer. Let your hair down with a drink in hand at the oceanfront infinity pool, enjoy unique views of the iconic Arch from the highest rooftop terrace in the city, check out the first and only micro-brewery in Cabo, quench your thirst for adventure with some flyboarding or electric surfing, and/or relax with spa treatments by the beach. There’s something here for every type. The resorts in Cabo continue to grow and become more decadent, but there are a very few that have a swimmable ocean front like Corazón. You can walk down the stairs and you will be at the Corazón beach club and the experience is one-of-a-kind and then from your daybed, you are just steps away from a dip in the ocean. Corazón also has Rooftop 360, which is the highest rooftop bar in Cabo and with that, it is the most picturesque spot in all of Cabo. You can choose to enjoy a day in the sun and hang out at the infinity pool that overlooks the beach and at night, Rooftop 360 turns into a party and the 360 means you get just that, a 360 degree view of the entire city.

Guests who book the Labor Day Special can save 35% on a 3-night stay, obtain a credit of $150 for meals, and enjoy private, roundtrip airport transfers, as well as full Rooftop 360 and Beach Club access. To book, visit corazoncabo.com

Rooms at Corazón



Labor Day Weekend Escape to Bonaire

Boasting year-round warm weather, travelers looking for a labor day escape can enjoy the sun, sea, and sky of the world’s first Blue Destination, the Dutch Caribbean Island of Bonaire. With no street lights, lots of flamingos, and a population of just 20,000, this easy breezy paradise is a hidden gem for adventure seekers ready to explore with outdoor activities such as kayaking, landsailing, and kite surfing. Visitors can be adventurous eaters too thanks to a growing culinary scene where guests can indulge in true Caribbean flavors and local dishes like the iguana soup or grab a drink at the new, chic bar, Tiki & Co. The unspoiled island’s appeal is found in its untouched nature, its warm locals, and their culture and through the lively and colorful town center of Kralendijk where guests can shop goodies from local artisans. Bonaire is the ideal escape to explore the off-beaten path backcountry with natural charm in every corner and plenty of space to roam.

Unusual Labor Day Destination | Thompson Zihuatanejo

Located on the fringe of the charming and relaxing fishing village of Zihuatanejo along the crystal clear waters of Mexico’s Pacific Coast, the sophisticated beachfront boutique hotel Thompson Zihuatanejo is the perfect Labor Day destination for those looking for a true escape. Of Shawshank Redemption fame, Zihuatanejo is a sleepy fishing village located just north of the more bustling Ixtapa, and has long been a hideaway for creatives like Andy Warhol and Betsy Johnson. Designed with a balance of the old world and new, the 56-room (no two rooms the same) offers suites with private plunge pools framed with rustling palms and coconut trees, along with swim-up suites. Labor Day guests can venture out to chase waterfalls, hit the beach or ride bikes on a path with bay and mountain views between Ixtapa and Zihua. Post activities stroll the property’s refuel with a chef-led seafood lesson on the sand, indulge in an intimate mezcal tasting on your private terrace, or unwind with a craft cocktail in hand in one of the property’s infinity pools (including an adults-only one). Trade in the rowdy three-day weekend escapes for this personal piece of paradise along the Pacific, idyllic for those looking to enter fall, relaxed and grounded. To learn more, visit Thompsonhotels.com/Zihua.

Thompson Zihuatanejo

Detox Labor Day Weekend at Westin Resort & Spa Puerto Vallarta:

On the white sands of Mexico’s Pacific coast overlooking the sparkling Banderas Bay sits a former palm tree farm turned wellness resort: The Westin Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa. With two expansive pools lined with hundreds of palm trees and surrounded by lush nature, a private beach with pergolas and endless chaise lounges, as well as ample outdoor activity options like a tennis court, walking trails, bike rentals, non-motorized water sports, and private seaside picnics that can be booked through concierge — this hotel is a safe, relaxing and pleasurable option for those seeking a wellness-infused getaway. This Labor Day Weekend, travelers seeking a wellness-focused sunny escape can take advantage of the resort’s “Experience Jalisco” package that offers daily breakfast for 2, a sunset picnic dinner for 2 overlooking the ocean, and a bottle of wine per stay. Guests can take advantage of the offer by using promo code “11P” when booking, or by visiting: https://www.marriott.com/offers/paquete-experience-jalisco-off-45295?propertycode=pvrwi.

Pool at Westin Resort & Spa Puerto Vallarta

Curaçao is Calling– Labor Day Weekend in the Dutch Caribbean

Recognized for its diverse heritage spanning 55 different cultures, 35 captivating beaches ranging from cove-like enclaves to sandy white shores with turquoise waters, some of the world’s most celebrated dive sites, and a historic capital city full of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the colorful Caribbean Island of Curaçao is calling all travelers this Labor Day weekend. With year-round 80-degree weather and a prime location on the outer fringes of the Hurricane Belt, Curaçao is a reliable and enjoyable escape offering diverse accommodations ranging from locally-owned boutique hotels perfect for couples, to resorts offering amenities for the whole family to enjoy. Travelers can book novice to advanced dive tours, enjoy snorkeling through some of the most beautiful untouched reefs, or swim with sea turtles, stroll through to see the unique, beautiful art across the capital, and experience street food at its best. Travelers looking to enjoy Curaçao this Labor Day Weekend can take advantage and experience the adventure within Curaçao that continues from land to sea.

The Closest Cabana to Havana | Southernmost Beach Resort

For travelers who crave an island vacay, but don’t want to venture too far off, the newly renovated Southernmost Beach Resort in Key West provides the perfect domestic escape for this Labor Day weekend. Situated along the southern limit of the famed Duval Street, the resort features a modern sleek design with classic coastal charm while ocean views abound. There’s no shortage of fun happenings or pastimes in Old Town Key West – whether you’re in the mood to paint the town or relax and reconnect. Guests can look forward to three palm-fringed pools, a tanning pier, a private beach with lounge chairs and cabanas, a signature restaurant and three bars on property. You can also enjoy water activities like snorkeling, eco tours, kayaking and paddle boarding just steps from the resort, or grab an onsite bicycle rental to explore the island’s nearby boutiques, museums, and art galleries. Receive 25% off a full day poolside cabana rental with the resort’s “The Closest Cabana to Havana” deal – perfect for your next long weekend getaway. The deal also includes two complimentary cocktails and an appetizer, served to you by a dedicated cabana attendant. To book, visit www.southernmost beach resort.com.

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

Palm Beach, Aruba

Round out summer in the Caribbean Sun on the shimmering shores of Palm Beach. The award-winning Aruba Marriott Resort is inviting travelers to explore and enjoy the One Happy Island this Labor Day Weekend with two sparkling pools, the largest spa on the island, multiple restaurants, casino and every water sport imaginable. For those hoping to relish in relaxation, be sure to book the resort’s new Peaceful Palapa experience. Members of the adults-only Tradewinds Club can recharge in an oceanfront palapa for the day, and from 8 AM – 10 AM on the top of each hour, a beach attendant will deliver a selection of wellness- and mindfulness-focused delights. The package includes a refreshing fruit sampler, QR code to an audio meditation curated by a local Aruban, a variety of essential Aruba Aloe products to keep the body protected from the sun, a prompted mindfulness journal with a pen for self reflection and positive affirmations, as well as a $50 gift card to use at the on-site Mandara Spa for continued relaxation. Cap the day off with dinner at Atardi, the property’s toes-in-the-sand restaurant with front row seats to the sunset.

Hyatt Centric Olas Olas

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Those looking for a sunny escape with an artsy edge this Labor Day Weekend can opt for a visit to the vibrant city of Fort Lauderdale, a laid-back alternative to the hustle and bustle of nearby Miami. Stay in the heart of the city’s spirited entertainment district at Hyatt Centric Las Olas, offering close proximity to the area’s best beaches, museums, galleries and cultural institutions, while also offering plenty of on-site amenities. Guests can spend their days cooling off at Elev8, the property’s sleek 8th floor pool and bar where skyline views and larger than life murals await, while indulging in hand-crafted cocktails and light bites. After hanging by the pool, head out to explore the best of Fort Lauderdale – kayak at Hugh Taylor Birch Park, check out live music at Las Olas Oceanside Park, explore the city’s creative side with a stroll through FATVillage or relax and unwind at one of the city’s eight beaches. When hunger strikes, enjoy a bite at the hotel’s restaurant Harborwood Urban Kitchen & Bar, with doors that open directly onto Las Olas Boulevard. For a night-cap post-dinner, sit back and sip at the hotel’s guest room turned speakeasy, 901, which evokes pre-Prohibition vibes, transporting guests to the roaring 1920s and features an upscale cocktail menu with playful names like ‘Smoke and Mirrors’ alongside a full gourmet menu to complement libations.

Panama | The Santa Maria Hotel & Golf Resort

For a non-traditional Labor Day escape, get a dose of local culture, rich history and nature in Panama! The Santa Maria, a Luxury Collection Hotel, is a sprawling oasis in the heart of pulsing Panama City and a gateway to experiencing its cultural riches in style. The property is located inside the coveted Santa Maria Golf & Country Club, offering guests access to state-of-the-art sports facilities that include the city’s only 18-hole, 72-Par Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course. Watch ships cross through the Panama Canal, take bicycles for a spin on the Amador Causeway, explore the bars and restaurants of Casco Viejo or take an adventure through the rainforest to spot sloths, monkeys and toucans. However you spend the weekend, you’ll feel like you’re a world away. Rates for Labor Day Weekend start from $168++ per night. Direct flights from most major US cities including NYC, ATL, Miami, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Boston and more.

Lake Atitlan, Guatemala | Casa Palopó

Casa Palopó is perched on the hills that surround Guatemala’s spectacular Lake Atitlán — famous for its natural beauty, three majestic volcanoes and 12 colorful Mayan villages that dot its shores. The private home turned boutique hotel offers just 15 uniquely decorated guest rooms and suites, adorned with colorful walls, Latin American artwork and locally handwoven textiles — all perfectly complemented by its invigorating views. Cultural experiences include Mayan shaman blessings on property, tours through Lake Atitlan’s villages, and visits to local artisans – as well as voluntourism opportunities via Pintando Santa Catarina Palopo. Casa Palopó is the first and only Relais & Chateaux property in Guatemala, guaranteeing an experience as exclusive as it is unique. Rates for Labor Day Weekend start from $258++ per night.

Bimini, Bahamas | Resorts World Bimini

Located just 50 miles off the coast of South Florida, the expansive Resorts World Bimini sits on a beachfront complex in The Bahamas surrounded by the sparkling Caribbean Sea and white sands. The resort is easily accessible by boat, ferry and seaplane – just a 2-hour ride across the Gulf Stream or a 25-minute flight from Fort Lauderdale – making it an ideal, quick getaway for Labor Day weekend for those who want to escape the busy holiday crowds found in other destinations. Guests can enjoy the incredible spa, try their luck at the casino or bask in the sun at one of the two hotel pools (both of which have poolside bars); though the picturesque views are best enjoyed with a drink in hand at Resorts World Bimini Beach – a 4.5-acre day club and lounge that blends boho-chic laidback luxury with vibes similar to beach clubs in Mykonos or Tulum. The space is filled with private cabanas, two lagoon pools, dozens of hammocks and day beds, two bars, local bites, and live DJ entertainment every weekend. However for LDW 2022, RW Bimini is switching it up and bringing in local Miami comedian Mario Ramil for a comedy show in paradise. Tickets to the show are $22 per person, or resort guests can book a transportation-inclusive package to enjoy roundtrip ferry or seaplane to Bimini and two nights of accommodations at an incredible price, plus complimentary access to the comedy show. Learn more or book your long-weekend getaway at www.rwbimini.com.

Cancun, Mexico | Marriott Cancun Resort

Just a short flight from most major cities along the eastern seaboard and southern U.S., Cancun lies at the heart of the Mexican Caribbean and is the perfect long weekend destination. Nestled on one of the longest and most pristine stretches in the area, sits the alluring Marriott Cancun Resort. Travelers looking for a blissful escape this Labor Day weekend can take advantage of the property’s Stay Longer offer when they book four or more consecutive nights. Guests will receive special savings on accommodations, as well as a daily $50 resort credit which can be used at any of the on-site dining options or spa. While the resort has eleven international restaurants ranging from Thai to American, travelers can enjoy a small taste of neighboring Tulum at SacBé Beach Shack. This laid-back lounge right on the warm white sands serves up authentic Mexican street food, Insta-worthy cocktails, to be enjoyed on hanging bar stools, and macrame hammocks. For those looking for an extra dose of relaxation, guests can unwind and use the credit to book a locally inspired treatment at the Mayan-inspired spa. For more information or to book this package, visit marriottcancunresort.com and use code D3Q.

Labor Day at Caribe Hilton | San Juan, Puerto Rico

Pack your bags with your favorite swimsuits, sunnies, and sun hats for an unforgettable Labor Day Weekend escape that is only a short plane ride away from most major US cities. One of Puerto Rico’s most beloved and iconic resorts, Caribe Hilton is a beachfront oasis perfect for families, solo travelers and couples. From cooling off in the oceanfront swimming pools and exploring with on-site snorkeling and ’snuba’ to practicing your backhand at the Monica Puig tennis center, travelers staying at Caribe Hilton can enjoy a much-needed vacation in a gorgeous, tropical setting. Guests can indulge in a relaxing spa treatment at the full service spa or any of the eleven on-site dining options, but don’t forget to try a piña colada – the famed cocktail was created at Caribe Hilton, after all. When they’re ready to venture out, guests have easy access to the area’s hottest restaurants & bars, rainforest excursions, local food & rum tours, and additional activities that showcase the island’s rich culture. Labor Day Weekend rates start at $355/night. To book, visit www.caribehilton.com.

W Punta de Mita | Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

Travelers looking for an authentically Mexican getaway should consider W Punta de Mita, a chic beach resort located in Mexico’s coveted and tranquil Riviera Nayarit. A hidden gem just a short drive from the well-touristed Puerto Vallarta, the resort is edged with lush jungle that unfolds in winding, tree-lined paths — it’s so tucked away, guests are escorted to the check-in by carts decked out in authentic Mexican designs. With features that include oceanfront suites with private infinity pools, two incredible beachfront swimming pools, a 4,000 square foot spa nestled in the jungle, and F&B ranging from Jean Georges’ Spice Market to Mesa1 — an ultra-exclusive al fresco setting that offers just one nightly seating under the stars — this vibrant, bohemian beach escape is ideal for a Labor Day getaway. Rates for Labor Day Weekend start from $596++ per night.

Key Largo, FL | Playa Largo Resort & Spa

Just a quick one-hour drive from the hustle and bustle of Miami, breakaway this Labor Day to the laidback paradise of Key Largo, home to the beautiful Playa Largo Resort & Spa. Situated along 14 acres of the Florida Bay, this Autograph Collection Hotel has all of the makings for an unforgettable beachfront getaway. Luxury guest rooms and suites reflect its lush tropical island surroundings, and additional upscale amenities include a waterfront zero-entry pool, a private beach and 15-slip marina for fishing and watersports activities, in addition to a coastal-inspired spa and dockside dining options. To elevate Labor Day weekend, Playa Largo is hosting a beachfront barbecue for its guests complete with snow cones, beer buckets and refreshing margaritas. For an afternoon pick-me-up, head to La Marea or Sol by the Sea to enjoy specials on espresso martinis in honor of National Espresso Martini Day – which just so happens to coincide with Labor Day 2022 – before enjoying an intimate Water Table dining experience at Sol by the Sea that offers guests the chance to kick off their shoes, dip their toes in the water and have front row seats to stunning Key Largo sunsets while enjoying sea-to-table cuisine. When the sun goes down, guests are signaled by the ringing of the Eventide Bell to follow the sound of live music and gather for Eventide, a daily celebration of the transition from day into night. At the Eventide Drift Table, visitors can write down their worries and stresses on paper then throw it into a bonfire that drifts away into the ocean — the perfect ritual to round-out a relaxing and revitalizing holiday weekend at Playa Largo. Book now at www.playalargo.com.

Thompson Buckhead

Atlanta is one of the most lively cities to celebrate Labor Day weekend in and this year’s calendar of events will not disappoint. From Art in Marietta Park featuring fine art, children’s activities, and food trucks to the annual firework and laser show at Stone Mountain, there is something for the whole family to enjoy. Those looking to escape all the hustle and bustle of downtown after a long day should opt to stay at the Thompson Buckhead located centrally in Buckhead Village. Situated on a quiet stretch of road in one of the city’s most affluent neighborhoods, the hotel is walking distance from tons of shopping, dining and entertainment options. The 201-room hotel blends Southern charm design with mid-century modern touches to create a laid back, yet sophisticated space. Hotel highlights include an incredible Italian-American restaurant, Dirty Rascal led by local chef Todd Ginsberg, a members-only rooftop social club, Tesserae and the recently opened rooftop pool with sweeping city views. Visit thompsonbuckhead.com to book your stay.

AC Columbus Downtown

While being one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Columbus, Ohio still manages to maintain its charming character and reputation as “The Hippest City in the Midwest”. Its thriving craft breweries, restaurants, events, and nightlife scene options allow for an endless “to-do” list, especially during Labor Day weekend. Visitors in town can expect to add all sorts of activities to their Columbus itinerary — such as the four-day long Obetz Zuchinifest which offers everything, you guessed it, zucchini. Another can’t miss event is the 56th annual Labor Day Arts Festival at Northam Park which features art by over 200 local artists, live performances, shopping, food trucks and more. After enjoying LDW festivities during the day, visitors can stay at the centrally-located AC Columbus Downtown to not skip a beat. Columbus locals and tourists alike can head up to the hotel’s rooftop to indulge in Spanish-inspired tapas at Lumin SkyBar, sip on refreshing cocktails to stay cool in the summer heat and take in sweeping views of the city. AC Columbus Downtown’s location is unbeatable and provides a convenient place for guests to rest their heads after an eventful day around town. Book your stay at www.accolumbusdowntown.com.

Italy Two Ways | Grand Universe Lucca & Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort

Take advantage of the long holiday weekend to jumpstart a longer vacation in Italy. Here, the summer crowds are thinning, yet the weather continues to delight. Spend a few days in the magical walled city of Lucca, filled with mesmerizing restaurants, architecture and artwork that’ll satiate any traveler’s taste for exploration. Grand Universe Lucca stands proudly adjacent to the Piazza Napoleone and across from the iconic Teatro del Giglio, where performances by Lucchesi composers Puccini, Catalani and Luporini have inspired a moving music culture that beats well into the present day. Also worth a stop is the hotel’s Sommità Martin Orsyn Champagne Rooftop, the first Martin Orsyn branded terrace in Italy. Set against the magic skyline of Lucca’s rooftops, the new champagne terrace offers a bespoke sampling menu of four cuvées with a curated menu of culinary pairings designed to enhance each of the champagnes. When adventure calls, the best way to explore the art, culture & cuisine of Lucca is by bike. The hotel’s Bikes & Bites experience includes a bike rental and pre-packed picnic to enjoy wherever your bike adventures take you. Then switch gears and enjoy a few days off the grid and unplugged at Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort & Spa. Perched atop a hill overlooking the Serchio Valley, this 180-room resort boasts a spa, two restaurants, two swimming pools and breathtaking views of Tuscany’s natural beauty. Partake in on-site cooking pasta cooking lessons or explore the neighboring areas to discover local biodynamic wineries, medieval towns and more.