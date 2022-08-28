Spread the love

Labor Day Music Trivia at aliveOne

Monday, September 5; open at 5 p.m.

$8 drink special; free trivia and pool

After the barbecues, patrons can head to aliveOne on Monday, September 5 at 5 p.m. for Labor Day specials like $8 Copernicus cocktails (regularly $11) with Crown Royal, Pimms, simple syrup, lemon juice and ginger beer. At 8 p.m., guests will enjoy free music trivia from Whaddayaknow and free pool all night.

PHOTOS (courtesy of aliveOne)

Labor Day Patio Party at Central Park Bar

Central Park Bar

Monday, September 5; open at 8 p.m.

$8.50 drink special

Chicagoans can keep the Labor Day weekend party going and join Central Park Bar on Monday, September 5 beginning at 8 p.m. Guests will enjoy $8.50 beer and shot combos in the 3,500 square foot, dog-friendly Backyard Bar complete with covered outdoor bar, bumper pool table, picnic tables, porch swings and fire pit.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Central Park Bar)

Dog-Friendly Labor Day Hangs at Cody’s Public House

Cody’s Public House

Monday, September 5; open at 1 p.m.

Always dog-friendly inside and out, Cody’s Public House in West Lakeview will open early at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 5 for Labor Day. Guests are invited to “Bring Your Own Meat” (BYOM) and use the grill in Cody’s beer garden to grill up all their Labor Day favorites. Cody’s beer garden also features TVs, darts and bean bags.

PHOTOS (credit: Papergirl PR)

Labor Day Half-Price Happy Hour at Easy Bar

Easy Bar

Monday, September 5; open at 5 p.m.

Easy Bar will open at 5 p.m. on Monday, September 5 for a Labor Day Half-Price Happy Hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Other all day specials will include $4 Goose Island, and $8 beer and shot combos. Guests can enjoy drinks throughout the weekend on Easy Bar’s intimate, dog-friendly sidewalk patio with seating for 15 to 20 guests.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Easy Bar)

Labor Day Half-Price Burgers at Estelle’s

Estelle’s

Monday, September 5; open at 10 p.m.

For Chicagoans looking for a casual spot to wind down after the Labor Day weekend, Estelle’s will open at 10 p.m. on Monday, September 5. Guests can enjoy a late-night barbecue with half-price BYO (build-your-own) burgers all evening.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Estelle’s)

Labor Day Specials at Matcha Cita

Matcha Cita

Monday, September 5

Matcha Cita in the West Loop will offer festive specials on Monday, September 5 like a Red, White and Bluetiful matcha drink with vanilla almond milk, collagen, blueberry, and beet powder for $8.95, a Funfetti Waffle with strawberries, banana, whipped cream and red, white and blue sprinkles for $9.95 and Matcha Cita’s signature Blue Bowl blended with blue spirulina, banana, mango and almond milk for $13.95.

PHOTOS (credit: Mistey Nguyen)

Labor Day Specials at Sweet Mandy B’s

Sweet Mandy’s

Monday, September 5; open until 4pm

Sweet Mandy B’s in Lincoln Park and Streeterville will be open until 4 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, September 5. Guests can enjoy sweet treats like Sweet Mandy B’s famous Just Dough It for $5.50. The dessert was so popular during the August 20th anniversary celebration that Sweet Mandy B’s will bring it back for the month of September. Just Dough It will be available daily at the Streeterville location and on Saturdays and Sundays only in Lincoln Park. Just Dough It features eggless chocolate chip cookie dough sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies.

Sweet Mandy B’s Lincoln Park location will also feature festive back-to-school themed cut out cookies. The cookies start at $3.60 each and are available now through the end of September.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Sweet Mandy B’s)

Labor Day Half-Price Happy Hour at Remedy

Remedy

Monday, September 5; open at 4 p.m.

Remedy will open on Labor Day at 4 p.m. and guests can enjoy post-barbecue drinks with half-price happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. For end of summer vibes, Remedy offers cocktail selections for $12 each like the El Diablo with Olmeca Altos or El Buho Mezcal, Creme de Cassis, lime juice, and ginger beer, or the Bug Juice with Sweet Gwendoline Gin, Green Chartreuse, lime juice, and fresh cucumber.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Remedy)

Labor Day Happy Hour and Date Night at Rewired

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

Thursday, September 1; Friday, September 2 and Monday, September 5

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar in Edgewater, will be open throughout Labor Day weekend and offers a spacious 40 seat dog-friendly patio. Guests can kick off the weekend early on Thursday, September 1 with Rewired’s Date Night special ($49 three-course meal for two and a bottle of wine) paired with live music from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Rewired will also offer happy hour specials on Thursday, September 1; Friday, September 2; and Monday, September 5 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring $3 slices, half-off select apps, $4 house wine (malbec, chardonnay, rosé), $5 drafts, and a beer, shot, slice combo for $10.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Rewired)

Labor Day Psychedelic Disco Punk Dance Party at The Owl

The Owl

Monday, September 5; open at 11 p.m.

Guests looking for a late-night Labor Day party can head to The Owl in Logan Square for The Owl’s new Monday night Psychedelic Disco Punk Dance Party that runs from midnight until 4 a.m. Party-goers can cool off with $6 Margaritas all night long.

PHOTOS (courtesy of The Owl)