Love a good story? Little Island in New York City, a new public park in Hudson River Park located near W. 13th Street, kicks off performances on Wednesday, September 7 for the 2022 Storytelling Festival that will run through Sunday, September 18. While the majority of programming is free, tickets for all events in The Amph are on-sale now at littleisland.org.
Curated by Little Island Artist-in-Residence PigPen Theatre Co., this multidisciplinary Storytelling Festival draws upon their theatrical and eclectic style to animate and activate Little Island’s spaces with imagination and delight, with a diverse mix of stories that will captivate a broad range of audiences. Singer-songwriters, musicians, poets, and more will illuminate storytelling in a variety of art forms.
Each day will feature multiple free performances throughout the park and be anchored by nightly ticketed performances in The Amph including
- Miss Mitchell, a new concert musical about two stargazing sisters, the pursuit of adventure and the power of choice on September 7 and 8;
- Two evenings of stories about power — won, lost, and reclaimed told by Bertony Faustin, Nancy Pascal, and Andrew McGill and hosted by the former host of NPR’s
- Ask Me Another Ophira Eisenberg on September 9 & 10 for The Moth Mainstage One Act;
- A return engagement with acclaimed composer, songwriter, bassist and actor Michael Thurber for an evening of original music and classic songs on September 11 and 18 for Michael Thurber’s Gigantic Energy;
- One of Little Island’s Artists-in-Residence PigPen Theatre Co. will perform all time favorites and brand new songs with special guests including Eric Berryman (tenor sax), Liz Hanley (violin), Riley Mulherkar (trumpet), and Sam Wells (ukulele), for PigPen and Friends on September 14 & 15;
- On September 15 and 16, Broadway for Racial Justice will present the first ever theatricalized version of the Grammy Award winning album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.
Artists in The Glade and The Play Ground include Ars Poetica, Cherrye Davis, Literature to Life, Morgan Jay, NY Neo-Futurists, Diana Oh, The BringAbout, Spellbound Theatre, Trusty Sidekick, Kuhoo Verma, Waterwell, Bernard S. White, Chef Behzad Jamshidi and Falsa, and Wonderspark Puppets.
For a full schedule of Storytelling Festival programming click here.
All tickets will be electronic/mobile-only and are available for purchase now by visiting www.littleisland.org or by visiting tdf.org. There will be no tickets available to purchase on-site.
About Little Island
Little Island is a new public park, primarily funded by the Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation with support from the City of New York, in Hudson River Park. The park features a lush, seasonal, landscape with rolling hills, walking paths and open lawns, and dazzling views of New York City. Little Island is one of the latest additions to the four- mile-long Hudson River Park, which runs from Chambers Street to W. 59th Street.
Little Island has a 687-seat amphitheater, an intimate stage and lawn for 200 visitors, and an open plaza, all designed to host a range of programming for all ages, from theater, dance, and music to food and beverage experiences to educational programs and community events. Little Island provides New Yorkers, and its visitors, with a unique urban oasis—a place for experiences that ignite imagination, foster spontaneity and play, and support camaraderie and connection. littleisland.org
