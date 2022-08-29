Love a good story? Little Island in New York City, a new public park in Hudson River Park located near W. 13th Street, kicks off performances on Wednesday, September 7 for the 2022 Storytelling Festival that will run through Sunday, September 18. While the majority of programming is free, tickets for all events in The Amph are on-sale now at littleisland.org.

Curated by Little Island Artist-in-Residence PigPen Theatre Co., this multidisciplinary Storytelling Festival draws upon their theatrical and eclectic style to animate and activate Little Island’s spaces with imagination and delight, with a diverse mix of stories that will captivate a broad range of audiences. Singer-songwriters, musicians, poets, and more will illuminate storytelling in a variety of art forms.

Each day will feature multiple free performances throughout the park and be anchored by nightly ticketed performances in The Amph including