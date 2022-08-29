Spread the love

By Dr. Tracey Bond

Highlighting women and/or people of color in the science community is important in creating equal opportunities for current and future generations. Changing Face of Science at Chicago’s Field Museum is aiming its focus in a new exhibit to support pre-teens and teenagers who are interested in science by creating a space of inspiring stories of scientists and their accomplishments.

Photo Credit: Lynika Strozier, © Field Museum. © Kyle Flubacker Photography

The Changing Face of Science: Lynika Strozier opened this past weekend on Friday August 26th, 2022. The exhibition is included in general admission, so on Free Admission Days, visitors can see it at no cost.

Wow, wow, and oh wow, this assignment was nearest and dearest to my heart for women winning in the industry of science with all their contributions; and especially because it magnified and curated the lives and work of wonderful people into a new cultural category and kind; bringing me to Chicago Field Museum’s newest exhibition series to celebrate and share with Splash Magazine Worldwide readers.

Lynika was a Field Museum Collections Associate, DNA researcher, and science educator. More than anything, she dreamt of getting students, especially POC and those from underserved communities, in the lab. Between formal presentations, mentorships, and her continued work as a DNA researcher, Lynika was well on her way to achieving her dream | Mural of Lynika Strozier, artwork by Jesse Navarrete © Field Museum

This August, the Field Museum has officially launched its new exhibition series, The Changing Face of Science. The series will highlight the work of scientists and science educators who are women and/or people of color, along with their passion for advancing knowledge of life on Earth. Themed and titled, the Changing Face of Science; it will highlight the work of scientists and science educators who are women and/or people of color and their passion for advancing knowledge of life on Earth.

I was thrilled to accept the Field Museum’s special media invitation to the very first exhibition in the series, posthumously highlighting Lynika Strozier, a scientist who worked in the Field Museum’s DNA lab who passed away due to COVID-19. Those who visit the new exhibition, can see some of Lynika’s personal items including the birds, ants, and lichen specimen she worked on, her personal lab equipment, and lab tutorial process videos featuring Strozier, herself.

Dr. Tracey Bond for Splash Magazines | Chicago’s Field Museum – New Exhibition: The Changing Face of Science

The exhibition both introduces and spotlights Lynika Strozier, who was an accomplished Chicago Black woman, educator and scientist despite having a learning disability. Although Lynika faced many challenges, she made a difference in people’s lives and left her mark on the Field Museum, as well. Having joined the Museum as an intern in 2009 Lynika functioned in many roles that included being a researcher in the Field’s DNA lab and a mentor for students and interns. Besides being an outstanding scientist, people remembered her for the great person she was.

Visitors to the museum’s feature exhibit can see some of Lynika’s personal items including the birds, ants, and lichen specimen she worked on, personal lab equipment, and lab tutorial videos featuring Lynika.

Photo Credit: Dr. Tracey Bond For Splash Magazines | Lynika Strozier

“With this series, our goal is to expand one’s understanding about the field of science and who a scientist can be,” says Katie Arnold, Project Manager at the Field Museum.

This exhibition was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services grant award #MA-249085-OMS-21. You can learn more at Chicago’s Field Museum website