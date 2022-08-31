Spread the love

Labor Day Weekend is without question one of the biggest weekends of the year, the end of summer is near and it is a time to enjoy the long weekend. To help you find the best places to soak up the sun and spend your nights at, Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a list of some of the best parties and restaurants to hit on the West Coast.

With summer winding down and Labor Day quickly approaching, cocktail drinkers will be on the lookout for interesting new libations with which to close out the season and ring in fall. Marrying the clarity and smoothness of a Blanco tequila with the depth and complexity of an Añejo Tequila, 1800 Cristalino Tequila remains the perfect tequila with which to toast the coming of fall. Aged in new American and French oak barrels before being finished in port wine casks, 1800 Cristalino Tequila ($68, ReserveBar) offers notes of oak, vanilla, citrus, and its crisp finish makes it the perfect expression to enjoy in the below Labor Day/fall transitional cocktails.

1800 Cristalino Negroni

1 oz. 1800 Cristalino

1 oz. strawberry-infused Campari*

¾ oz. sweet vermouth

¼ oz. coffee liqueur

2 drops of Mexican mole bitters

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass and mix well. Strain over a large ice cube in a double rocks glass. Top with orange zest and shaved mexican chocolate

*Strawberry-infused Campari can be made by combining Campari and strawberries in a quart container and letting sit for 24 hours.

1800 Lychee Breeze

2 oz. 1800 Cristalino

½ oz. fresh lime juice

½ oz. lychee syrup

½ oz. elderflower liqueur

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a couple glass and garnish with a watermelon ice cube.

1800 Earl Grey

2 oz. 1800 Cristalino

¼ oz. elderflower liqueur

½ oz. Earl Grey syrup

¾ oz. lemon juice

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice cubes and garnish with an edible flower.

1800® Cristalino is the world’s most awarded tequila family’s newest luxury expression. Starting with 1800 Añejo’s recipe, Mexico’s most awarded añejo, 1800® Cristalino is aged in French and American Oak and finished an additional six month in port wine casks, creating a finish unique to 1800 Cristalino. It is meticulously filtered and double-distilled using copper stills for a smoother, cleaner flavor and crystal clear clarity. For life’s special moments, celebrate with the ultra-premium 1800® Cristalino, the best taste in tequila. Cristalino is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks, or used to elevate any cocktail. ABV 40% – 80 proof.

Angelenos are invited to cool down this Labor Day at Cafe Gratitude Larchmont as the plant-based restaurant hosts its very first Vegan Ice Cream Showdown! This ticketed event will be filled with live music, Oliopop root beer floats, raffle prizes, vegan bites, a photo booth and most importnatly samples from local vegan ice cream vendors including Yoga-urt, Sunscoop, Dream Pops, and JD’s Vegan Ice Cream. Cafe Gratitude is also creating special boozy ice cream spritzes made just for the showdown.

Event-goers will have the opportunity to taste, judge, and vote for their favorite ice cream sample of the day with one vendor being crowned the ultimate winner of L.A.’s Vegan Ice Cream Showdown. Cafe Gratitude’s Vegan Ice Cream Showdown is on Monday, September 5th from 2 pm-4 pm at their Larchmont location. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased via Eventbrite.

WHEN:

Monday, September 5th, 2022

2:00pm-4:00pm

WHERE:

Cafe Gratitude Larchmont Lot

639 North Larchmont Blvd

Los Angeles CA 90004

Tickets:

$20 on Eventbrite

Includes samples from every vendor, passed apps, live music, raffles, Olipop Root Beer Floats, photo booth ops, and boozy ice cream spritzes.

Savor the end of summer by serving up BACARDÍ-infused cocktails at your Labor Day soiree, like the Spiced Palmer, brimming with BACARDÍ Spiced, lemonade and peach tea, or serve the masses with a group batch of the BACARDÍ Life’s a Beach cocktail, featuring tropical aromas perfect for any warm-weather get-together. If you’re looking for a more elevated option, try your hand at making the bubbly BACARDÍ Old Cuban, with BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho, Martini & Rossi®Prosecco, mint, simple syrup, lime juice and bitters.

BACARDÍ Spiced Palmer

Ingredients:

· 1 ½ oz. BACARDÍ Spiced Rum

· 1 ½ oz. lemonade

· 1 ½ oz. peach tea

· 1 lemon wedge

· 1 mint sprig

Method: Fill a highball glass with cubed ice. Pour in the BACARDÍ Spiced Rum, followed by the lemonade and peach tea. Give it all a gentle stir. Garnish with a lemon wedge and a mint sprig.

BACARDÍ Life’s a Beach

Ingredients:

· 1 ½ oz. BACARDÍ Añejo Cuatro Rum

· ¾ oz. Reàl® passion fruit puree-infused syrup

· ¾ oz. lime juice

· 1 ½ oz. coconut water

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice, and strain into a highball glass over cubed ice. Garnish with a pineapple leaf and/or pineapple wedge.

BACARDÍ Old Cuban

Ingredients:

2 oz BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho

2 ½ oz Martini & Rossi®Prosecco

4 mint leaves

1 oz simple syrup

1 oz lime juice

2 dashes bitters

Method: Combine all the ingredients (except prosecco) in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Double strain, and top with prosecco. Garnish with a mint leaf float.



