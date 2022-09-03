Spread the love

Was it “Just My Imagination “ or was I at South Point in late August to once again enjoy the songs, the on-point choreography, the throw back costuming, the phrasing and the synchronized musical treatments of Human Nature. The Australian boys who first got together in 1989 as teen-agers are back and as good as ever in a show titled Back to the Sounds of Motown. Hear the chart-topping songs made famous by the Temptations, the Shirelles, and the Supremes. Add to that other Juke Box favorites.

Photo by Burt Davis

It has been a while since Covid sent these entertainers back from their Las Vegas gig to their native Australia, but now they are here again to ask the question -“Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?” The answer is a resounding YES. The audience, which included many of my neighbors from my Sun City Anthem active senior community, would have been “Dancing in the Street” if there was room, but glad to say it was a full house of fans who grooved to both the Motown and Juke Box numbers.

Photo by Dianne Davis

The garb and the choreography are a throw back to the days when Motown was the way to go. They’ve got the moves down pat and the outfits to go with it. Brothers Andrew Tierney and Mike Tierney and Toby Allen are missing Phil Burton who remained in Australia and tours with them when they play there.

Photo by Dianne Davis

As the guys will tell you, Smokey Robinson is the man who brought them to America and to Motown. They were a boys band in Australia and have now been together for 34 years. “How Sweet it is to be Loved” and are they ever. Preceded by a Reference to The Righteous Brothers who return regularly to South Point -but the delight of their many fans – we get to enjoy “Unchained Melody”. They are backed by a three piece band and enhanced by the state of the art graphics and acoustics at the South Point.

“ I Heard it Through The Grapevine” that you can enjoy “Stop in the Name of Love” and “My Girl” as well as “I’ll Be There” when you are there at the South Point for select dates in September, October, and November of 2022. Then, well, hop a plane to Australia and catch their December tour there.

Written by Dianne and Burt Davis