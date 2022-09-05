Spread the love

La Jolla, the jewel of San Diego. A city that has garnered accolades for simply being one of the finest cities in the United States. The ability to live in La Jolla is limited, but visiting it is well worth it. And there is no better spot to enjoy all the city has to offer than Hyatt Regency La Jolla.

The Hyatt Regency La Jolla is minutes from the ocean and only a short ride to nearly every attraction that would entice you to visit San Diego. While the options are seemingly endless outside of the hotel, inside has enough reasons to make you never want to leave. Either for a family, a business traveler or an entire corporate group, they have everything under one roof to accommodate anyone and everyone.

Fitness Equipped Room

You can envision the size of the Hyatt Regency La Jolla by the fact it has a staggering 416 rooms on the property, including 12 studio suites and four VIP suites. Each room is designed and color schemed to give you that local Southern California feel every minute you are here.

Hyatt Regency Pool

The Hyatt really makes you feel at home in their rooms, but they recently unveiled their Fitness Equipped Corner King room. The room lives up to the name, bringing together productivity and comfort in this exclusive and elevated home office and gym. The Fitness Equipped Corner King is 410 square feet and features WFH amenities, an expansive curved monitor to allow guests to set up multiple screens and a dedicated work space to ensure you have ample room. To maintain well-being away from home, the room is also equipped with the latest Peloton Stationary Bike, encouraging guests to take a brain break and get the blood pumping. The exclusive in-room perk ensures guests not only stick to their work routine, but also their workout routine, completing their favorite spin, yoga, strength class in the comfort of their own room. If you want the best of both worlds while not having to leave during your work day, this is the room created for you. While there is only one of these rooms, there is no need to worry, as you can still get your workout in any time of day in the recently renovated fitness center. It goes well beyond basic workout equipment, as they have LIT rowing and strength training machines as well as multiple Peloton Stationary Bikes.

Drift Bar

This is Southern California, so if you are visiting, you most definitely want to venture outside and the pool setting on the property is just breathtaking. The pool itself has a beautiful new look as it has been recently updated. From there, you can plan a casual day or make it as upscale as you like. The fully-loaded deluxe cabanas ooze relaxation with couches, a mini-refrigerator, a dedicated server and a great selection of food and cocktails. They made sure to pay homage to the beer capital of the United States with probably the best beer list of any pool you will ever visit. There is also has a hot tub and lawn games including ping pong, cornhole, giant Jenga, chess and Connect4 and firepits. If you aren’t staying at the Hyatt Regency and you want to pamper yourself for the day, you can get yourself a day pass or rent a cabana for the day via Resortpass.

Regency Ballroom

The sheer size of the Hyatt Regency La Jolla is incredible and much of that has to do with a total meeting space size of more than 42,000 square feet, which for quite some time was the largest in the Hyatt portfolio. If you are looking for a corporate meeting or training site, this property features fluid indoor and outdoor spaces with a wide-range of versatile venues that can be configured to suit any event. The combination of different meeting rooms and sizes makes this a location to consider for any future events, as it will create a truly memorable experience for all involved.

Southern California is a year-round travel location that never disappoints. To narrow it down to one spot is a daunting task, but at the top of any list, whether it is business or vacation, La Jolla has to be in the conversation. This is simply a beautiful city that provides access to so much of that beauty and the Hyatt Regency La Jolla lets you feel pampered when you are in your room, so you can enjoy your vacation or make the most out of your workday.

To make a reservation, visit: Hyatt Regency La Jolla

(All Photos Courtesy of Hyatt Regency La Jolla)