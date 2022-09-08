Spread the love

Chef Tigist Reda at a Tenedba refugee camp.

Chicago chefs are stepping up in support of the humanitarian crisis in Tigray, Ethiopia at “Chicago Chefs Cook for Tigray” in partnership with Health Professionals Network for Tigray (HPN4Tigray). The event will take place on Wednesday, September 21 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture, 3015 W. Division St. in Chicago. More than 25+ of Chicago’s most celebrated chefs will be featured.

The benefit is organized by Chef Tigist Reda of Demera restaurant, chef Sarah Stegner, Eda Davidman, chef Tony Priolo, and Darren Gest – the team behind “Chicago Chefs Cook for Ukraine,” which raised over $600,000 this past March. Jodi Fyfe of The Paramount Group is also a part of the organizing team.

Enjoy world class cuisine from more than 25+ of Chicago’s most renowned chefs with musical performances throughout the evening. Proceeds from the event will directly support humanitarian relief for women and children in Tigray as well as refugees in Sudan.

Some of the chefs include: Art Smith: Reunion; Beverly Kim & Johnny Clark: Wherewithall; Louie Alexakis & Nikolaos Kapernaros: Avli; RIck Bayless and Zach Steen: Frontera Grill; Sarah Stegner & George Bumbaris: Prairie Grass Cafe and Tigist Reda: Demera.

For more than two years, Tigray has been the center of a humanitarian crisis fueled by war and the denial of humanitarian aid. Since July 2021, there’s been an enforced communications blackout, denied access to banking, and ethnic violence toward thousands of civilians.

Refugees in Tigray.

As a result, chef Tigist has lost contact with friends and family. “I haven’t spoken to my 68-year-old mom for over a year,” she shared. “During this time, I also learned my baby brother and his wife had a little girl, but only from a few pictures sent via WhatsApp from the besieged Tigray. “I can’t stop the war, but I can do something,” says Reda.

Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased at the door or by visiting givebutter.com/EXKQu4. Attire is casual with onsite and street parking.