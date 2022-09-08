Spread the love

It’s that time of year! Get ready, as the renowned Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art announce the artists whose exceptional picture book art will be up for bid at the 16th annual Carle Honors Art Auction. Online bidding begins on Friday, September 23.

Faith Ringgold #CarleHonors “Artist” honoree! She’s a creative and cultural force; painter, mixed media sculptor, teacher, lecturer, and author of numerous award-winning children’s books, including the renowned “Tar Beach”

The Carle Honors Art Auction is an integral part of the Museum’s annual Carle Honors benefit gala. This year’s event returns in person to New York City on Thursday, September 29 at 5:00 pm at Guastavino’s. A virtual event will stream online at 6:00 pm. Co-chaired by Suzanne Collins and her husband, Cap Pryor, the gala raises funds to support the Museum and celebrates the work of individuals and organizations who have made lasting contributions to the field of children’s literature.

“We are thrilled that we can once again gather and celebrate with our friends in New York,” said Rebecca Miller Goggins, director of development. “We are also pleased to be able to share the benefit with our wonderful online community, which has grown with us throughout the past two years. This year’s hybrid event will allow people from all over to enjoy the inspiring stories of our incredible honorees and have a chance to bid on beautiful artwork – all in support of The Carle’s work to inspire the love of art and reading through picture books.”

Artwork up for bid in the #CarleHonors Art Auction: “He Whistled All the Way Home,” by Ezra Jack Keats

This year’s noteworthy selections include art from some of the field’s most distinguished artists: Jon Agee, Micha Archer, Vanessa Brantley-Newton, Eric Carle, Nancy Devard, George Ford, Ekua Holmes, Ying-Hwa Hu and Cornelius Van Wright, Molly Idle, Ezra Jack Keats, Thao Lam, Steve Light, Corinna Luyken, Barbara McClintock, David McPhail, Wendell Minor, Amber Ren, Faith Ringgold, Susan Roth, Maurice Sendak, Melissa Sweet, Simms Taback, Chris Van Allsburg, Eric Velasquez, Bernard Waber, Leonard Weisgard, Mo Willems, Tae-eun Yoo, Ed Young, and Elizabeth Zunon. The artwork was donated by the artists, their families, or generous donors and friends of The Carle.

Available for bid in the 2022 #CarleHonors Art Auction: “Daniel Gets Ready” by @micha_archer

.

Interested bidders worldwide can register now and begin placing bids online starting September 23rd at www.carlemuseum.org/carlehonors2022. Bids are accepted in real-time—online or at the event—until the art auction closes promptly at 9:00 pm EST on Thursday, September 29. Absentee bidders are encouraged.

“Picture book art and illustration have long been celebrated for their ability to transport, transform, and transfix readers young and old,” said Miller Goggins. “Owning the artwork from a special book or a favorite artist is a unique and special gift.”

The 2022 Carle Honors Honorees that will be feted on Thursday, September 29 are Artist: Faith Ringgold, Angel: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, represented by Jeff Conyers, Bridge: Ajia (阿甲), and Mentor: Wade and Cheryl Hudson.

Steve Light’s “Concrete,” the final illustration for “Concrete: From the Ground Up” by Larissa Theule, will be included in the auction

The Carle is grateful to the following corporate Premier Patron sponsors for this year’s event: Anonymous, Disney Publishing Worldwide, HarperCollins Children’s Books, Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group, Penguin Young Readers, Random House Children’s Books, and Scholastic, Incorporated. Additional individual and group sponsorships are available for purchase.

For ticket and sponsorship information, or to learn more about the Carle Honors or the Carle Honors Art Auction, visit www.carlemuseum.org/carlehonors2022 or contact Rebecca Miller Goggins, Director of Development, at [email protected] or 413-559-6308.

About The Museum

The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art is the international champion for picture books. We collect, preserve, and exhibit original illustrations, encourage guests of all ages to read and create art, and foster an ever-growing audience passionate about children’s literature.

The late Eric and Barbara Carle co-founded the Museum in November 2002. Carle was the renowned author and illustrator of more than 70 books, including the 1969 classic The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Since opening, the 43,000-square foot facility has served nearly a million visitors, including 50,000 schoolchildren. The Carle houses more than 11,000 objects, including 7,300 permanent collection illustrations. The Carle has three art galleries, an art studio, a theater, picture book and scholarly libraries, and educational programs for families, scholars, educators, and schoolchildren. Bobbie’s Meadow is an outdoor space that combines art and nature. Educational offerings include professional training for educators around the country and Master’s degree programs in children’s literature with Simmons University.

The Museum offers digital resources, including art activities, book recommendations, collections videos, and professional development workshops for online visitors. Learn more at www.carlemuseum.org and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram, @CarleMuseum.

Pictures Courtesy of Carle Museum