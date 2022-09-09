Spread the love

The baseball season is winding down and while the Los Angeles Angels are going to miss out on the playoffs, you still have some great reasons to visit Angel Stadium. You can start off with Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout and then finish off with fan friendly nights and fireworks.

The biggest night of the year for Angel fans is October 1st, which is Fan Appreciation Night. This is always a fun night and the Angels truly do make it a night to celebrate all of their fans. The night concludes with their Saturday Night Fireworks show that by itself is reason enough to head to Angel Stadium on any Saturday night of the season.

Another big night is September 16th, when not only do the Angels wear their very cool Angels City Connect uniforms, but the first 25,000 fans will get a Mike Trout City Connect Bobblehead. Saturday September 17th is another Saturday Night Fireworks show and September 30th is the Angels Clear Tote Bag Giveaway.

Now is the time to take advantage of the last few games of the season or you are not going to see the Angels again until 2023. The beauty of the stadium, the electricity created from their iconic players and everything that Angel Stadium has to offer always make this a memorable day at the ballpark.

For ticket information, visit: Angels