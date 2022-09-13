Spread the love

By Kathy Carpenter

Annabella – Jacquelyn photo by Aaron Rumley

A touch of the unknown and unexplained, You don’t have to understand something to be entertained. To enjoy. North Coast Repertory Theatre Presents, the World Premiere: “Annabella in July.” By Richard Strand. Directed by David Ellenstein. “Unexpected Whimsical Delight, Contemporary Magic.”

Yes, I enjoyed the play. So much fun, and so funny. Did I understand the mechanics of the story? No, and you probably won’t either. For me the story delves into the metaphysical. The whimsy and fun of the unknown. The first act of the play appears to be a simple mistaken identity plot. Until the cliffhanger. The second act takes us on a wild ride of possibilities.

Brian – Louis Lotorto snd Vanessa – Jacquelyn – photo by Aaron Rumley

The story takes place in July, when ordinary Vanessa, and her husband from Wisconsin, come to the door of a restaurant at a ski lodge in California. The place in empty and Brian leaves Vanessa to secure a table. It takes a few minutes for the hostess/chef to appear. When she does she can’t really see but when she can, she recognizes the woman as Annabella. Vanessa of course proclaims she is not Annabella has never heard of her, been to this place or seen this woman the hostess before. She can’t convince her. Finally she gets the hostess to pretend she isn’t this Annabella. Then the waitress comes out and proclaims her Annabella. And then a French guy, who is Annabella’s lover. She is still trying to convince them when Brian her husband returns. The first act Vanessa tries to convince everyone she is Vanessa.

Vanessa and Camelia Jacquelyn Ritz and Leilani Smith photo by Aaron Rumley

The second act takes all over as Vanessa appears dressed as Annabella. Still claims to be Vanessa, ans disappears. When she returns and tries to give everyone what they want is where we lose touch with reality.

The parts of the show I enjoyed most, are the scenes between Brian her husband and the French lover. The two actors were incredibly funny.

Jacquelyn Ritz, plays Vanessa/Annabella, what a jewel. She was totally convincing as Vanessa. An ordinary librarian. Her transformation to Annabella like a moth to a butterfly. Amazing. Two totally different facets. Brian, Louis Lotorto, her husband. I love his humor. So Tim Allen, in this show. Alexander, Annabella’s French lover, played by Brian Turk. a master of funny, offbeat sitcom style. Camelia, the hostess/chef, played by Leilani Smith, the calming rational talent. Piper, the waitress, played by Catalina Zelles, and continues to grow her talent under director David Ellenstein.

Alexander – Brian Turk Annabella – Jacquelyn Ritz and in the background Brian – Louis Lotorto – photo ny Aaron Rumley

The set, a fresh setting of a ski lodge restaurant, So realistic looking with a glass window leading to a to the a balcony overlooking mountain slopes. Also, a magical touch with the special effects. The Butterfly so realistic and wonderful as it flutters across.

A welcome piece of theatre that leaves you much to discuss with your seatmate as you drive home. Suspend your disbelief and enjoy something new.

L-R Brian – Louis Lotort Camelia – Leilana Smith Alexander – Bruce Turk Vanessa – Jacquelyn Ritz Piper – Catalina Zelles photo credit – Aaron Rumley

Annabella – Jacquelyn photo by Aaron Rumley

North Coast Repertory Theatre

www.northcoastrep.org

Annabella in July

September 7 – October 2, 2022

987 Lomas Santa Fe

Suite D

Solana Beach, CA 92075

box office 858.481.1055

Up next

Into The Breeches

Comedy By George Brant

San Diego Premiere

Oct.19 – Nov. 13