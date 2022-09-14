Spread the love

We love the Emmys because we love TV, and it’s wonderful to watch so many talented people get acknowledged for their excellent craft and hard work. Another thing we love at Emmy time: Doris Bergman’s exciting yearly events honoring television’s biggest night! This was her 12th Annual Luxury Lounge & Luncheon – and it was happening!

Over 100 television & film stars, celebrities and VIPs were in attendance on Thursday, September 8th at L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, in Hollywood.

Two lovely ladies, Twisted Silver designer Debra Mitchell and actress Nicky Whelan

The restaurant provided delicious, passed appetizers and a lunch of scrumptious pizzas accompanied by arugula salad with orange and grapefruit slices.

The yummy cuisine was just a small part of the festivities. After posing on the red carpet, guests mingled and enjoyed seeing all the splendid items being showcased, including jewelry, men & women’s wear, couture gowns, designer handbags, health foods, skin & hair care, candles, pet items, sweets, libations, and more.

Actress Meredith Thomas with Presenting Sponsor Naturade

Presenting Sponsor Naturade has an uplifting back story. Owners Kareem Cook and Claude Tellis met at Duke University and became fast friends. They realized that so many people, including their own families, had diet-related illnesses like diabetes. They wanted to do something to help create a healthier way of eating for everyone, so they bought Naturade, a nutritional company founded in 1926. They also launched Vegan Smart, offering a great-tasting plant-based diet that could help people prevent disease. At the event, they gifted several items, including Naturade Weight Loss Shake and Plant-Based Protein Nutritional Shake.

And once you’re feeling good, you want to look good. Nothing gives you that confident glow more than beautiful jewelry draped across your beautiful body. Twisted Silver offers everything from gorgeous bracelets to necklaces to earrings, and lots more in between. Made with recycled, repurposed, socially conscious materials, Debra Mitchell’s unique designs are a celebrity favorite when it comes to awards season. But you can wear Twisted Silver any time and get that feeling-fabulous vibe even when you’re out running errands. We love it so much, we couldn’t resist. We each went home with a beautiful pair of selenite earrings and a matching necklace.

Actress Rebecca Metz agrees Twisted Silver has great pendants that can be layered for extra-special style!

Another jewelry collection that makes you look good and feel good is My Saint My Hero – the blessing bracelet company. They gifted St. Amos Love Bracelets from their Share the LOVE collection, created in an exclusive partnership with Caitlin and John Stamos, who are proud that proceeds from their line of jewelry are donated to help in the prevention and treatment of child abuse.

Both women and men enjoy wearing Share the Love blessing bracelets from My Saint My Hero

Meanwhile, nothing goes better with gorgeous jewelry than healthy skin. Reyaluxe is a beauty brand that is not only nourishing for all skin and hair types; it’s also free of any harmful ingredients. Their products are cruelty-free, paraben-free, and sulfate-free. They have fun and unique bath, body and hair treats with a variety of scents and shapes. They gifted various items, including pink-sprinkled donut soaps and strawberry scrub duos to enjoy in the bathtub! They also had mini soaps of different shapes and colors, some that would simply delight children. One jar was labeled, Under the Sea, and was filled with colorful little mermaids, dolphins, seahorses, and starfishes, all with a fragrant “Berrylicious Smoothie Scent.”

Actor Eric Roberts and his wife can happily indulge in a bath with donuts & roses from Reyaluxe!

From there we went to the kitchen—Beauty Kitchen, that is. Founded by Heather Marianna (who also does the Ask Heather blog and dispenses Boss Babe Advice from the Beauty Kitchen website) Beauty Kitchen provides popular beauty and self-care products using simple, uncomplicated ingredients. With everything from collagen eye gels to sugar scrubs, we went home with a cute little bag full of Beauty Kitchen goodies, including an essential oil post-shower spa spray, shower gel, and body lotion. We also received sinus blend bath soak salts and sugar scrub. As a one-stop online shop for wellness and personal care, we’re sold!

The lovely lady in lavender gets a Beauty Kitchen kit to go!

But beauty also radiates from the inside out. Which is why The Beauty Tea Company is all about supporting your self-care journey. Meant to be enjoyed hot or chilled, these teas are derived from premium Asian-grown ingredients that are mixed to provide both a gratifying, tea-sipping experience, as well as a harmonious, internal affirmation, to remind you that wellness starts from within. We tried both the I Am Love tea and the I Am Peace tea, and instantly felt a positive inner-glow.

How about a spot of tea with actor Patrick Warburton? Oh, yes – thanks to The Beauty Tea Company

Speaking of different flavors, Milena Los Angeles had wonderful, luscious-smelling candles, including Cinnamon Vanilla, Red Currant, Rose, Woodland Chestnut, Woodland Berry, White Gardenia, Sage & Chamomile, Amazon Tiger Lily, and more. All their aromatherapy products are luxurious and non-toxic.

Stunning actress Ruta Lee can relax tonight with a fragrant candle from Milena LA

Living a non-toxic life can (and should!) extend to your pets. Luxepets had a wonderful display at this year’s Emmy luxury lounge, offering tags and vegan collars, as well as pet loss gifts and services. Luxepets’ pet collars are made of the finest faux leather and adorned with crystals, giving your furry little family member that celebrity look. Inspirational tags are also available, as well as customizable ID tags. And for those mourning the loss of a pet, Luxepets offers pet loss resources, including Healing Hearts and Paws, a self-guided pet loss support program, as well as the Animal Requiem Home Memorial. Anyone who includes pets as part of their lives should definitely check them out.

Actress Patrika Darbo visits with Luxepets – and agrees that our furry friends will always be in our hearts!

For human healing and inspiration, visitors had the opportunity for on-site spiritual readings or brief consultations with Susan Ortolano from Radiant Pathways and Author & Intuitive, Kimberly Meredith, who wrote “The Healing Trilogy.”

Actress Kate Linder gets a reading from Susan Ortolano

Do you like Tequila? We do! And what a treat to taste the different flavors from Dulce Vida Spirits! The brand features Lime, Grapefruit, Pineapple Jalepeno, Organic Reposado, Organic Anejo, and Ultra Anejo. The tequila is organic and 100% blue agave tequila. These are 70- 80 proof so they are excellent with mixers.

But if vodka is more your style (and who doesn’t like a good martini?) the Spa Girls were on hand to give you a better buzz with cleaner ingredients. Made with premium distilled vodka and flavors derived from essential fruit oils, the ready-to-drink Spa Girl Cocktails we sampled included refreshing flavors such as cucumber, peach, and pear. However, pineapple, mango, and strawberry also round out the family. We can’t wait to make Spa Girl vodka the featured star at our next party.

Actress, comedian & TV Producer Lisa Ann Walter can party hearty with Spa Girl Cocktails

For a milder cocktail experience, Soon Hari offers a delectable array of flavored soju that definitely tickled our tastebuds. As a distilled beverage traditionally derived from rice, as well as other grains and starches, soju can be mixed with just about any flavor. And on this note, Soon Hari does not disappoint! With diverse options like citron, apple, peach, strawberry, yogurt, and apple-mango, they were all so good we couldn’t decide which we liked best! But regardless, Soon Hari lets you enjoy a delicious cocktail with half the calories of most other liquors. That’s a win-win right there!

“Bailiff” Petri Byrd and his wife will be taking home some Soon Hari soon!

Timmy Woods is a renowned Beverly Hills designer who has amazing handbags, shaped like the Eiffel Tower, Lips, Animals, Robots, Motorcycles, Pianos, and other cool things. Many celebs and stars have worn her purses, some of which range from $500 to $5,000. However, Timmy has a more affordable line of handbags as well, for us more everyday folks. Her “Billions” bags and “Elon Dollars” handbags are great fun, and will get you tons of compliments. She also has Vegan Leather bags. Also, new to her collection are terrific denim jackets with artwork on the back. So, if you like wearing art and looking fabulous, check out Timmy Woods.

Designer Timmy Woods shows off her super cool denim jackets. Photo by Stacy Dymalski

Another well-known designer who had awesome gowns on display was Sue Wong. Her magnificent creations have been worn by Hollywood stars and celebs at all kinds of award ceremonies and galas. Sue couldn’t bestow all the guests with a gown – darn! – but she gifted everyone with a cute beret and scarf.

Designer Sue Wong with actress Patrika Darbo

In California, cannabis is legal, and The Marijuana Factory was on site, offering guests a variety of goodies to take home and enjoy. As you can imagine, this was a popular table to visit. Their motto: “We smoke the competition!”

Who were some of the guests perusing the aisles at this elite, invitation-only event? 2022 Emmy Nominee Christopher McDonald/Guest Actor “Hacks,” 2022 Emmy Winner Wayne Federman/Producer “George Carlin’s American Dream,” Lisa Ann Walter (2022 Emmy Nominated Series/”Abbott Elementary,”) 2022 Emmy Nominee Anthony A. Anderson (“Anacostia,”) International Award-winning film and TV star Jimmy Jean-Louis, John W. Lawson (leading actor in Paramount’s “Pet Sematary – The Prequel,”) former Oscar Nominees Patty McCormack & Eric Roberts, and 2021 Emmy Nominee Anna Maria Horsford.

Smokin’ actor Christopher McDonald might be smokin’ later tonight – thanks to The Marijuana Factory!

But wait, there were more: Former Emmy Winner/Best Actor Kim Estes, former Emmy Winners Tristan Rogers (“General Hospital,”) Eric Martsolf (“Days of Our Lives,”) and Patrika Darbo (“Acting Dead,”) Constance Marie (“With Love,”) Derrex Brady (“Johnson”, ) Multiple Award-Winning Actor Patrick Warburton; Matt Cedeno (“Ruthless,”) Multiple Award-winning Actor Marilu Henner, John Brotherton & Michael Campion (“Fuller House,”) Miles Tagtmeyer (2018 Emmy Nominee,) Naomi Grossman (“American, Horror Stories,”) Chris Browning (“The Lincoln Lawyer,”) Donovan Carter & Carl McDowell, and many others.

Ooooh, their sippin’ and kickin’ it with Actor Matt Cedeño and Dulce Vida Tequila!

In addition to hosting the event, Doris Bergman is always thinking of giving to the less fortunate. Guests and sponsors were invited to donate unwrapped gifts for young adults (ages 13-18) for a Pre-Holiday Gift Drive benefiting ‘Wednesday’s Child’ — a weekly segment airing on KTTV FOX 11 News, Los Angeles, with Anchor Christine Devine. Monetary contributions were also appreciated. “Wednesday’s Child” advocates for older teens who experience more disadvantages in the LA County foster care system and who deserve adoptive families. Bergman always invites at least 2 foster teens to join in on the festivities and experience what it feels like to be treated as a VIP.

Actress Marilu Henner signs in to Wednesday’s Child to help foster teens

It was a truly sensational soiree for everyone, thanks to Doris Bergman and all the marvelous sponsors who participated and shared in the joyous day.

Written by Marilyn Anderson & Stacy Dymalski

All photos courtesy of Bergman Public Relations unless otherwise noted.