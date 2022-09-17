Spread the love

By Kathy Carpenter

Austin Colby as Roger and Shoba Narayan as Simran in Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical, 2022. Photo by Jim Cox.

A Contemporary Romance for a new age. The Old Globe Theatre present’s the World Premiere – See It Before Broadway. “Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical.” In association with Yash Raj Films. Book and Lyrics by Nell Benjamin, Music by Vishal DadLani and Sheykhar Ravjiani. Directed by Aditya Chopra. Choreographed by Rob Ashford. Associate choreography of Indian Dances, Struti Merchant. Music Supervision Orchestrations , and Arrangements, David Holcenberg. “:Magnetic, Old Fashioned Romance. meets Energized Fun.”

(from left) Irvine Iqbal as Baldev, Shoba Narayan as Simran, and Rupal Pujara as Lajjo in Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical, 2022. Photo by Jim Cox.

I love the old type of musica theatre romances. Ala Fred Astair, Gingers Rogers stories. Come fall in Love, gives us the same innocent romantic moments, yet is definitely a modern day diverse romance. Filled with fun, family, glorious, colorful Indian dances, and music. Funny and wondrous. Sure to become a Broadway smash. The audience loved the show and the cast stepped into their best work.

A simple story of the rich-partying-Boston-College -boy who meets the hard- working, play by the rules, Indian girl. Whom he gets her thrown in jail. After graduation the girl intends to spend a month traveling Europe before she goes to India for her arranged marriage. When her girlfriend, whom is to travel with her, invites a boy she likes, to travel with them. The Boston College guy comes along, The Indian girl doesn’t find out until they meet in London. Too late to do anything about it.

The Indian girl, has everything mapped out. All the spots she wants to see. The others just want to have fun. But with compromises and being thrown together, College boy and Indian girl, Rog and Simran, fall in love along the way. The second half of the story is trying to win over Simran’s father so they can marry, and takes place in India in the household of the intended.

The actors perform award-winning quality performances with nominees sure to come. Playing Rog, he spoiled rich boy, Austin Colby. Who wouldn’t fall for this guy? And this dreamboat, could act, dance and sing. Simran, the Girl is played by Shoba Narayan. Beautiful and relatable. Simran’s fatrher, a huge part of her story, played by the masterful, Irvine Iqbal, Starting the musical off with a powerful performance of “So Far.” A indication of amazing music to come. Simran’s mom, is played by Rupal Pujara. The perfect respectful Indian wife. Kuljit, the arranged marriage man, played by the audience favorite, Kinshuk Sen, Kuljit father, is played by Vishal Vaidya. Cookie, Simran’s blond friend is played by Hannah Jewel Kohn. Her man Ben, is played by Juice Mackins. Epic cast , with an ensemble that rocks. Their dancing alone could make the show. As a village the show is spectacular.

Beautiful music, energetic dancing, and colorful costumes, sure fire wins. The show of the season. Be among the first to see this soon to be classic.

The cast of Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical, 2022. Photo by Jim Cox.

Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical

The Old Globe

Donald and Darlene Shirley Stage

September 14 – October 16, 2022

BalBoa Park, San Diego

619.234..5623

www.theoldglobe.org

